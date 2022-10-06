R$ 1,000 is PAID today (05)? See who can receive

With monthly installments of R$ 1,000, the Emergency Aid is one of the benefits that includes workers of different categories.

In this way, for citizens who wish to receive payment and check the October Emergency Aid calendarcheck out.

EMERGENCY AID

O Emergency Aid is a benefit intended for the various workers in poverty or extreme poverty, with the aim of reducing the consequences caused by the pandemic of coronavirus, that affected several labor sectors, such as truck drivers and taxi drivers.

In this way, with the Benefits PECthe Emergency Benefit was created for truck drivers and taxi drivers, which are known as emergency aid in relation to fuel price instability.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO EMERGENCY AID? FIND OUT WHO RECEIVES THE EMERGENCY AID OF R$1,000

Who are entitled to emergency aid in the amount of R$1,000 are truck driverswhich was instituted, since June 2022, due to the unpredictable increase in the prices of fuel, oil and its derivatives.

Truck drivers who can receive this assistance, provided for by CAIXA, are drivers who contain:

Regular CPF and National Driver’s License (CNH);

Registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022;

Registration active by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) – Ministry of Infrastructure;

by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) – Ministry of Infrastructure; Meet the criteria of the MTP/INFRA Interministerial Ordinance No. 6, of August 1, 2022. (Go to HERE)

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF EMERGENCY AID?

The value of benefit for truck drivers has payment, provided by CAIXA, of a portion equal to BRL 1,000 per month.

In September, truck drivers have already received a total of three installments, totaling R$3,000.

To receive emergency aid 2022, workers need to pay attention to the payment dates published.

In October, according to the emergency benefit calendar, released by CAIXA, a new installment of the credit for truck drivers will be deposited in the October 22nd.

Emergency aid for truck drivers is expected to last until December 17th.

OCTOBER EMERGENCY AID CALENDAR; EMERGENCY AID PAYMENT TABLE

See the table with the Emergency Aid schedule for truck drivers, released by CAIXA:



New Trucker Assistance calendar. – CASHIER.



HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID FOR TRUCKERS?

If workers want to ask questions about payment or consult the Emergency Aid for Truck Drivers, it is possible to call the Alô Trabalho Customer Service at the number 158and at the CAIXA Citizen Service, by the number 111.

The application BOX Has is also a possibility to access the benefit, in addition to the Portal Employs Brazil or the Digital Job Card application.