R$ 3 THOUSAND in the Box? Find out how to apply!

Since it was created in 2020, the Caixa Tem app has been growing a lot and can now offer BRL 3,000 to improve your financial situation in times of economic crisis and high unemployment. Currently, the digital wallet provides a wide variety of services.

Among the options of the Caixa Tem application, beneficiaries can have access to a microcredit of up to R$ 3 thousand aimed at Individuals (PFs) who want to undertake and for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Let’s find out how to request the value?

How to get up to R$ 3 thousand with Caixa?

The microcredit of up to R$ 3 thousand from Caixa Tem can certainly help a lot those people who intend to open their own business. Leaving with this value, it is possible to invest in the career and leave with some advantage in the market.

However, if you are part of this group that wants to undertake and, of course, have access to the R$ 3 thousand credit, you need to update the Caixa Tem app. So, check out the step-by-step guide for you to upgrade without difficulty.

Box has: see how to update

The first step to access Caixa Tem is to open the application and log in; When opening the application on your cell phone, whether Android or iOS, use the Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF) to log in and enter your password. Then, in the main menu, look for the “update your registration” button. When found, click on it. If you have the identification document in hand, go to the “I understand, let’s get started” option. Otherwise, take the document.

To proceed, you will need to confirm the data of your location that the system will fill. Check that the registration address is correct. If so, click on “yes, it is correct”. However, if you have changed your address, go to “my address has changed”. So, on the next screen, say if you were born in Brazil (BR) or not and go to “next” right away.

On the next screen, the “I got it, let’s go” button appears. Click on the option to answer questions about equity and income. In each step answered, click on “next” to proceed. On the next screen, review the data and, if they are properly correct, click on “confirm”. Finally, validate your registration by sending the document, click on “continue” and select the type of document that will be attached. From there, just follow the last instructions and complete the registration.

SIM Digital: what is it?

The Caixa Tem microcredit, which offers up to R$3,000 to people who intend to start a business, is SIM Digital. The program targets individuals who want to undertake and individual micro-entrepreneurs. Check out the advantages of each of these audiences.

Individuals are entitled to a credit of up to R$1,000, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% and up to 24 installments;

Legal entities (MEI), on the other hand, can obtain credit of up to R$ 3 thousand, with monthly interest rates starting at 1.99% and can pay up to 24 installments.

Loans can also be purchased by defaulters. But your debt cannot exceed R$ 3 thousand. Individual microentrepreneurs must have at least 12 months with their CNPJ active to apply for the service.

How to request a credit of R$ 3 thousand from Caixa?

Individuals need to download or update their registration data in the Caixa Tem application and select the option “contract Caixa TEM Credit”. After answering the questionnaire, choose the credit amount, the best payment date and the amount of installments. After entering the password, it is necessary to wait for a few days for the Caixa to be evaluated.

Legal entities, on the other hand, need to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and present proof of residence, as well as the company’s personal documents, such as a certificate of the Individual Microentrepreneur Condition (CCMEI); DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year; delivery receipt of the billing receipt.

