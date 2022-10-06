Red Bull Bragantino makes offer for Flamengo striker and is close to signing | Venetian column



André Luiz in action for Flamengo – Paula Reis/Flamengo

André Luiz in action for FlamengoPaula Reis/Flamengo

Published 10/05/2022 16:22

Flamengo is close to loaning another player to Red Bull Bragantino. Massa-bruta made, this week, an official proposal to Rubro-Negro to have striker André Luiz, highlight of the Under-20 team from Rio.

According to the report, the interest of Red Bull Bragantino is on loan, with an option to buy, and André Luiz, initially, would be part of the Under-23 team of the São Paulo club. Flamengo welcomes the departure of the player, who is standing out for the Under-20s, but will have to be promoted to professional from 2023, as he will reach age (he will be 21 years old).

In September, Estoril, from Portugal, also made a loan offer to Flamengo by André Luiz (contract valid from September 2022 to June 2023), with a purchase option of 2 million euros, around 10 million reais, in two installments (1 million euros in September 2023 and 1 million euros in September 2024). In addition, the Portuguese still left 30% with Fla for a future sale.

Rubro-Negro even accepted the proposal, but Estoril was unable to reach an agreement with André Luiz’s representatives. One of the reasons was that Red Bull Bragantino was already talking to the forward’s managers and showing interest, but had not yet put the interest on paper.

Now, Massa-bruta has made it official and wants to have André from January to start work at the club for 2023.

André is 20 years old and arrived at Flamengo in 2020, after standing out for América-RJ. In 2021, he gained notoriety by scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 36 appearances for the Under-20s. This year, there are four balls in the net in 30 matches. As a professional, he has already played three matches. His contract runs until December 2024.