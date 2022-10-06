Residential property prices are up 0.60% in September; check the list of the most expensive municipalities | Economy

Residential real estate sales prices increased 0.60% in September compared to the previous month . This is what the FipeZAP+ Residential Sale index shows, released this Thursday (6).

The rise occurs despite the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) having fallen by 0.95% in the same period. The IGP-M is used as a reference for the real estate market, especially for the correction of rental contract values.

With the result of the month, the residential index accumulates increase of 4.73% in 2022 – above inflation in the period, from 4.01%considering data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) of September.

When analyzing the last 12 months, however, the increase in residential prices was below inflation.. The cumulative increase is 6.25%while the IPCA advanced 7.08% and the IGP-M, 8.25%.

The FipeZAP+ Residential Sales Index tracks the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities – among them, 16 capitals – based on advertisements on the Internet.

The average selling price in September 2022, calculated for the 50 cities, is BRL 8,214 the square meter. The most expensive city on the list is Balneário Camboriú (SC), where the square meter costs, on average, BRL 10,741.

When considering the 16 capitals, São Paulo – which occupies the second position in the general ranking – leads: R$ 10,055/m². Next are Rio de Janeiro (R$9,843/m²) and Vitória (R$9,794/m²). (Check out the full list at the end of this article.)

Launch of residential real estate slows in 2022

In September, 48 of the 50 monitored municipalities registered nominal and real increases – discounting inflation – in sales prices. Among the capitals, Manaus (AM) leads the list, with an increase of 2.08%, followed by Goiânia (GO), with an increase of 1.30%, and Maceió (AL), where the advance was 1.21% .

When considering the partial balance of 2022 – from January to September –, the nominal increase covered 49 of the 50 cities. Among the capitals, the highest accumulated increase occurred in Goiânia (GO), with an increase of 15.37%, followed by Vitória (ES), which increased by 15.15%, and Curitiba (PR): 10.87%.

In the last 12 months, the same capitals are at the top: Goiânia (19.60%), Vitória (19.13%) and Curitiba (15.39%).

2 of 2 Variation of the FipeZAP+ Index in the capitals — Photo: Prepared by: g1 Variation of the FipeZAP+ Index in the capitals — Photo: Prepared by: g1

Average sales price per city (m²); september data