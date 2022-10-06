Residential property prices are up 0.60% in September; check the list of the most expensive municipalities | Economy

Residential real estate sales prices increased 0.60% in September compared to the previous month. This is what the FipeZAP+ Residential Sale index shows, released this Thursday (6).

The rise occurs despite the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) having fallen by 0.95% in the same period. The IGP-M is used as a reference for the real estate market, especially for the correction of rental contract values.

With the result of the month, the residential index accumulates increase of 4.73% in 2022 – above inflation in the period, from 4.01%considering data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) of September.

When analyzing the last 12 months, however, the increase in residential prices was below inflation.. The cumulative increase is 6.25%while the IPCA advanced 7.08% and the IGP-M, 8.25%.

The FipeZAP+ Residential Sales Index tracks the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities – among them, 16 capitals – based on advertisements on the Internet.

The average selling price in September 2022, calculated for the 50 cities, is BRL 8,214 the square meter. The most expensive city on the list is Balneário Camboriú (SC), where the square meter costs, on average, BRL 10,741.

When considering the 16 capitals, São Paulo – which occupies the second position in the general ranking – leads: R$ 10,055/m². Next are Rio de Janeiro (R$9,843/m²) and Vitória (R$9,794/m²). (Check out the full list at the end of this article.)

In September, 48 of the 50 monitored municipalities registered nominal and real increases – discounting inflation – in sales prices. Among the capitals, Manaus (AM) leads the list, with an increase of 2.08%, followed by Goiânia (GO), with an increase of 1.30%, and Maceió (AL), where the advance was 1.21% .

When considering the partial balance of 2022 – from January to September –, the nominal increase covered 49 of the 50 cities. Among the capitals, the highest accumulated increase occurred in Goiânia (GO), with an increase of 15.37%, followed by Vitória (ES), which increased by 15.15%, and Curitiba (PR): 10.87%.

In the last 12 months, the same capitals are at the top: Goiânia (19.60%), Vitória (19.13%) and Curitiba (15.39%).

Average sales price per city (m²); september data

  1. Balneario Camboriu (SC): BRL 10,741
  2. São Paulo (SP): BRL 10,055
  3. Rio de Janeiro (RJ): BRL 9,843
  4. Itapema (SC): BRL 9,810
  5. Vitória (ES): R$ 9,794
  6. Florianópolis (SC): BRL 9,311
  7. Itajai (SC): BRL 8,988
  8. Brasília (DF): BRL 8,780
  9. Curitiba (PR): BRL 8,315
  10. Barueri (SP): BRL 8,153
  11. Belo Horizonte (MG): R$ 7,551
  12. São Caetano do Sul (SP): BRL 7,244
  13. Vila Velha (ES): BRL 7,173
  14. Recife (PE): R$ 6,945
  15. Maceió (AL): BRL 6,885
  16. Niterói (RJ): BRL 6,769
  17. Fortaleza (CE): R$ 6,724
  18. Osasco (SP): BRL 6,576
  19. Porto Alegre (RS): R$ 6,469
  20. Sao Jose dos Campos (SP): BRL 6,413
  21. Santo André (SP): BRL 6,231
  22. Manaus (AM): BRL 5,917
  23. Goiânia (GO): BRL 5,898
  24. Santos (SP): BRL 5,805
  25. Joinville (SC): BRL 5,793
  26. San Jose (SC): BRL 5,769
  27. Diadem (SP): BRL 5,767
  28. Salvador (BA): BRL 5,685
  29. Guarulhos (SP): BRL 5,619
  30. Campinas, sp): BRL 5,615
  31. Guaruja (SP): BRL 5,515
  32. São Bernardo do Campo (SP): BRL 5,502
  33. João Pessoa (PB): R$ 5,348
  34. Blumenau (SC): BRL 5,233
  35. Campo Grande (MS): R$ 4,950
  36. Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE): BRL 4,922
  37. Praia Grande (SP): BRL 4,905
  38. Canoes (RS): BRL 4,892
  39. Caxias do Sul (RS): BRL 4,862
  40. Santa Maria (RS): BRL 4,844
  41. Sao Jose do Rio Preto (SP): BRL 4,459
  42. Novo Hamburgo (RS): BRL 4,425
  43. Ribeirao Preto (SP): BRL 4,314
  44. London (PR): BRL 4,297
  45. São Leopoldo (RS): BRL 4,292
  46. Count (MG): BRL 4,278
  47. São José dos Pinhais (PR): BRL 4,212
  48. Sao Vicente (SP): BRL 4,132
  49. Pelotas (RS): BRL 4,058
  50. Betim (MG): BRL 3,420
    Weighted average (50 cities): BRL 8,214

