Retired woman loses BRL 208,000 when she believes she’s ‘dating’ man who pretended to be actor Johnny Depp

A 61-year-old retiree, resident of Osasco (the city of Grande SP), lost BRL 208,400 to a scammer who pretended to be actor Johnny Depp. The victim claims to have been lovingly involved with the scammer in conversations carried out through the social network Instagram.

The case was revealed by the website UOL and came to light after the woman filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil, in an attempt to recover the lost money. According to the case file, the victim sold a house and a car to raise the money deposited to the man, who pretended to be the well-known actor in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In the report to Justice, the woman stated that she met the scammer in October 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first virtual meetings, the conversations between the two were limited to everyday matters. With intimacy established, the scammer cast the first bait: he said he needed money to pay “payment of convictions in cases in which he was involved”.

The retiree, who fell for the scammer’s advances, began to make deposits to a man who was identified as the Hollywood actor’s lawyer. At the time, Depp was on the news pages in a legal dispute with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.

As soon as he made the deposits that exceeded R$ 200 thousand, the victim realized that he was being the victim of a coup and called the court to recover the values. In the lawsuit, the victim blamed Banco do Brasil for allowing the scammer to impersonate Depp and open an account at the financial institution.

In the case file, BB defended itself by claiming that the pensioner transferred the amounts “by her own free will” and that the damage was caused by “reasons of events beyond her control”.

The file does not include a report against the scammer or conversations between the victim and the criminal’s profile on the social network. The Justice of São Paulo, when judging the action, considered it unfounded.

Scam involving South Korean actor

Recently, another scam involving a famous person drew attention: a criminal impersonated the South Korean actor Park Bo Gum and managed to subtract R$50,000 from a Brazilian fan, in a conversation also mediated by social networks. The victim is now in debt.

See below for tips to avoid falling for this type of scam:

Be wary of social media profiles that come in contact posing as celebrities;

If you suspect a scam, file a police report.

Related