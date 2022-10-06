Rico launches digital account and credit and debit card and becomes neobank to compete with Nubank and Inter

Rico, broker for XP Inc. (XPBR31) aimed at young people, announced this Wednesday (5) the launch of its digital account without fees or fees and a debit and credit card with no annual fee and with cashback and other benefits linked to the Visa Infinite brand.

The goal is to triple the current number of customers by 2025 and transform the brokerage into a digital bank, to compete with established neobanks that currently dominate the segment, such as Nubank (NUBR33) and Inter (INBR31). XP Inc. does not reveal how many clients Rico currently has, only the consolidated total of the group (3.5 million accounts, according to data from the last quarter).

“Until yesterday we were just a broker, today we are advancing on another audience”, says the head of Rico, Pedro Canellas. He says that Rico’s target audience grows considerably with this new strategy, to 39.6 million people – more than 5 times the brokerage’s current target audience -, with 12 to 15 million of this new segment being under 40 years old. .

The focus at the moment is customers with income above R$ 5 thousand. “Rico has a very young footprint and customer base, with a low age profile, between 25 and 40 years old. And a lower-income client, even for being younger”, says Canellas. “So we see growth in Rico via bankingeven before the client becomes an investor”.

the credit card

For this, it will offer a credit card with cashback of up to 1% on everyday purchases and up to 10% in its benefits center — an in-app mall that will have dozens of brands such as Nike (NIKE34), Centauro ( SBFG3), O Boticário, Americanas (AMER3), Casas Bahia (VIIA3), Extra (PCAR3) and Droga Raia (RADL3), among others — to increase recurrence in the application.

The Visa Infinite card will have benefits similar to those already offered by XP, such as international travel insurance, car rental insurance and free extended warranty, in addition to payment by approach and acceptance in the main digital wallets (such as Apple, Google and Samsung Pay). At this first moment, the Rico card will not be free in airport lounges.

In the coming months, Rico will offer other products and services, such as the possibility of making investments by credit card (the customer can register a monthly amount and pay it directly on the invoice), in addition to insurance and a crypto-asset trading platform. Canellas says insurance should be available by the end of the year and Xtage (the same platform that is already available to XP customers) by the first quarter of 2023.

Cashback up to 1%

Canellas says the card’s cashback will turn future customers, who are not yet investors, into investors. That’s because, like XP’s “investback”, Rico’s cashback will be automatically deposited in a fund that yields 100% of the CDI and has no administration fee. But Rico’s card cashback will be a little different than XP’s.

He will not have cashback for those who pay up to BRL 1,500 in invoice and will give 0.5% for those who spend between BRL 1,500 and BRL 3,000 per month and 1% for those that spend more than that amount. In addition, the money will be transferred to the fund that earns 100% of the CDI whenever the “investback” reaches R$ 10. The XP card gives 1% cashback on all expenses, but transfers the money only when it accumulates BRL 50.

In the benefits center, the cashback can reach 10% (as with the XP card). “We want to benefit from day-to-day consumption, we want to make the most of the discount on products that weigh on the pockets of those with lower incomes”, says Canellas.

Profitable operation?

In the presentation of the card, Rico compared its card with that of other digital banks, to highlight the benefits. Canellas was asked how XP will be able to “monetize” customers by offering these benefits, making the operation profitable. He said that the brokerage’s operation is already profitable, even offering zero rate for investments — despite not presenting numbers.

“Our client is not losing money because the market has a lot of margin. We have zeroed the brokerage and the direct Treasury and variable income rate and we are super profitable”, said the head of Rico. Regarding the digital bank and the new products, he said that the banking alone will be profitable and he gave as an example the cashback of up to 1% of the card.

“The rate that banks earn [em uma transação] is greater than 1%, so even when we return 1% to the customer, we profit. The other players end up absorbing the entire fee, what we are doing is returning a part to the customer”, says Canellas. “This just shows how you can attack the margin and put pressure on competitors, because there are a lot of people making money on top of the customer”.

“And if you start to build customer loyalty, he brings the salary to Rico, starts paying the bills at Rico, and all this brings money into the house”, says the executive. “Our role as Rico, as a group [XP], is to disrupt the market. It’s offering a better product, a better service”.

The digital account

Initially the digital account and card will only be available to selected customers (who have already received an invitation from Rico and have expressed interest in the products). The account and debit card were offered to everyone who has more than R$1,000 in financial investments at the brokerage, and the credit card depends on the customer’s credit approval (as well as the limit the customer will have).

Rico’s digital account has no opening or maintenance fees and has 24-hour service and free and unlimited Pix and TEDs. It will also be possible to carry out salary portability and withdrawals, in addition to paying bills and slips. Account management will be fully digital, through the Rico app and integrated with the investment account.

Although it does not say how many clients Rico has, XP says that more than 70% are under 35 years old, more than 400,000 invest in Treasury Direct and more than 600,000 in variable income. It also says that the brokerage has 720,000 YouTube subscribers and 190 million views per year.

“When you get this young or beginner audience, their life is much more based on consumption and banking products”, says the head of Rico. “He is still at the beginning of the journey, so the great building block of the relationship [com o cliente] will be the banking. That’s why we want to be the best neobank for these people, for those who are just starting out but want to save and become an investor”.

Sign up and discover a new way to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

Related