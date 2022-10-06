Rodrigo Maia leaves São Paulo’s government secretariat after Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro and Tarcísio

Former president of the Chamber of Deputies joined the administration of São Paulo still under the command of João Doria and worked in the portfolio of Strategic Projects and Actions

The former president of Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia (PSDB) announced his resignation from the government of the State of São Paulo – where he served as Secretary of Strategic Projects and Actions – after the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), declare “unconditional support” for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and election of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to the Bandeirantes Palace. Maia joined the São Paulo government while still managing João Doria (PSDB), when he was governor and Garcia his vice. The former federal deputy had a strong position against the Bolsonaro government until mid-2021, when he presided over the house. For him, the reelection of the current president of the Republic represents a threat to democracy. Last Tuesday, the national directory of toucans declared itself neutral in the disputed second round between Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), but left open the possibility of the leaders to take a stand. Soon after Garcia’s support was granted, names like José Serra and Aloysio Nunes, both political chiefs of the PSDB, commented on the issue. The first declared support, contradictorily, for Lula and Tarcísio; the second said that supporting Bolsonaro was “a disgrace”.

In addition to Maia, the secretary Economic Development, Zeina Latif – who managed to coordinate one of the areas of Doria’s campaign earlier this year – and Laura Muller Machado, who served as secretary of Social Development, also announced the resignation of Garcia’s government after he started to support Bolsonaro and Tarcísio. In a statement, the government of São Paulo announced that the three secretariats already have new commanders: Tarcila Reis Jordão will be the new secretary for Strategic Projects and Actions, replacing Maia; Célia Leão will assume Social Development, in Muller’s place; and Bruno Caetano is in charge of Economic Development, replacing Latif. “Rodrigo Garcia highlights that the premise of his administration is to ensure that the public interest is above any political-party current. Therefore, the interest of the people of São Paulo cannot be held hostage to any type of political proselytism”, says the note after the governor approached the Bolsonarist current.