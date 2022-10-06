Rodrigo Maia leaves the Government of São Paulo after Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro

posted on 10/05/2022 13:51



(credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

Rodrigo Maia left the Government of São Paulo this Wednesday (05/10), the day after São Paulo governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) announced support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the presidential election. Maia worked in the Executive as secretary of Strategic Projects and Actions.

“I inform you that on today’s date I leave the Secretariat of Projects and Strategic Actions of the government of São Paulo. I thank the governors João Doria and Rodrigo Garcia for the opportunity”, wrote Maia on Twitter, this Wednesday morning.

The expectation is that the former federal deputy and former president of the Chamber of Deputies have “pulled the queue” of the exits of the Government of São Paulo after the governor’s act.

Other secretaries can also leave the portfolios, such as Felipe Salto, secretary of the Treasury, Zeina Latif, secretary of Planning, and Laura Muller, secretary of Social Development.

This Tuesday (4), Garcia announced “unconditional support” for Bolsonaro in the second round. The current president will face Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the election.

