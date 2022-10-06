Rodrygo sees himself close to the World Cup and jokes about absence on album | Champions League

With a goal and an assist in the Real Madrid’s 2-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions, Rodrygo was named man of the match in the game and raised his confidence even more. Which is already high. In an interview with the channel TNT Sports after the match, the Brazilian striker admitted that he sees himself with many chances of being in the group of the Brazilian team in the World Cup.

– A little bit (sit in the Cup). I have to confess that a little. I know I have a good chance of being there. It’s not lack of humility or anything like that. If a player is at Real Madrid and is doing things well, it becomes easier – said the Brazilian.

“That’s why I have this confidence. Of course, I have to keep working, because the competition is great, it can’t be silly, ”she declared.

Even because of the good phase and believing that he will be in Qatar, Rodrygo took the opportunity to make a complaint. He jokingly asked to be included on the World Cup album. The Real Madrid youngster is not among the Brazilian figures in the illustrated book.

“It had to be! Put the Ray on the album!”, jokes Rodrygo.

Rodrygo reached four goals and three assists in nine games for Real Madrid this season. He started the club’s last five games and established himself in the first team, even with Hazard and Asensio available.

– I’m feeling pretty good. It’s a very important season for me. We know everything that involves. I’m looking to give my best, to give life in games. I’m doing well, with goals, assists. I’m happy, now it’s time to continue like this, because this season promises a lot.