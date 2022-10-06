Ronaldo Caiado declares support for Bolsonaro | Goiás

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (UB), declared, this Wednesday (5), support for the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for the second round of elections. The forecast, according to the advice of the Government of Goiás, is that he will go to Brasília, on Thursday (6), to meet with Bolsonaro in the Planalto.

The support was declared during a virtual meeting held with about 230 mayors of Goiás and some deputies from their base, with the intention of thanking them after their victory in the 2022 elections in the first round. Caiado was reelected last Sunday (2) with 51.81% of the votes, having been the candidate for the Government with the most votes in 240 of the 246 cities in Goiás.

Also according to the advisory of the Government of Goiás, during the meeting, the governor reminded those present of the fact that he “always had a side”, referring to the history of support for the right.

The governor’s office further explained to the g1 that, during the meeting, the governor made a kind of “consultation” with those present to understand the position of the parliamentarians of his base, before declaring his support; most were in favor of supporting President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Monday (3), Caiado had said in an interview with TV Anhanguera that his support in the second round of the presidential elections was a partisan decision. Therefore, he was waiting for a meeting of União Brasil to make his decision.

“It is a party decision, the party must meet today or tomorrow night to deliberate on this situation. We will follow the party’s decision”, said Caiado.

The expectation is that some of the mayors who participated in the meeting with the governor, this Wednesday, will go to Brasília on Thursday for the meeting with Bolsonaro.

Relationship of ups and downs

Since Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, Ronaldo Caiado’s (UB) relationship with him has had ups and downs. Newly elected in 2018, the governor of Goiás supported him during his candidacy for the Federal Government. From then on, she had a good relationship with him. Caiado was even one of those responsible for the nomination of Luiz Henrique Mandetta to the Ministry of Health.

However, the relationship between the President of the Republic and the governor of Goiás ended up being shaken during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Caiado criticized Bolsonaro’s speeches, who preached a return to normality, and stated that he would only communicate with him through official communiqués.

During the pandemic, Caiado even asked the president to assume his responsibility for the pandemic scenario at the time.

“I was an ally from the first hour, all the time [de Bolsonaro], but I cannot accept that a president of the Republic should come now to wash his hands and blame other people for an economic collapse or for the bankruptcy of jobs that will happen tomorrow. It is not part of the posture of a ruler,” said Caiado.

The relationship between the two only calmed down again when the Federal Government included Goiás in the Tax Recovery Regime (RRF) in December 2021. At the time, Ronaldo Caiado met Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. The state of Goiás was the only one to be able to adhere to the plan.

