Russian forces melt in the south and Elon Musk talks peace at the wrong time

Conquering Mars, making paraplegics walk and now renegotiating the purchase of Twitter are things that only visionaries of the strain of Elon Musk are able to conceive, plan and execute.

But that doesn’t mean he has the ability to solve the problem. war in ukraine, as shown by the negative reactions to his proposal to take the annexation of Crimea consummated and hold UN-supervised plebiscites in disputed territories. THE Ukraine it would also guarantee the supply of water to Crimea and commit itself to being a neutral country – that is, not joining NATO. He proposed that his Twitter followers vote for or against his plan.

Musk did not explain how he would get the Russians out of these territories, just to address one of the fundamental questions about the legitimacy of a referendum of this nature.

Holding plebiscites with the Russian army inside them has just taken place, with the unsurprising results of almost 100% approval of their annexation. A grotesque act.

O timing of Musk’s “proposal” was also unfortunate. It exactly coincided with an almost unbelievable advance by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region. In two days, they advanced about 23 kilometers in territory that gave the impression of being impregnable by the concentration of troops, including elite units.

The Russians seem to have given up the fight, being left with three options, one worse than the other: an organized retreat, a disorganized flight, or a crash on the battlefield.

Proposing concessions to an advancing army was likely a well-intentioned move by Elon Musk, albeit met with indignation.

“Those who propose that Ukraine give up population and territory – presumably so as not to hurt the ego of Putin – need to stop using the word ‘peace’ as a euphemism for ‘let’s let the Russians rape and kill thousands more innocent Ukrainians and occupy more land’,” fulminated Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.

The president Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the fray and proposed another poll on Twitter: “Who do you prefer: a) the Musk who supports Ukraine; b) the Musk that supports the Russia?’”. The first hypothesis was winning with 96% of the votes.

Musk recalled that he provided absolutely free and fundamental help to Ukraine by providing equipment for its Starlink satellite network, which ensured the internet connection. Ukrainians drafted into the war often make videos of thanks to him.

In defense of his proposal, Musk argued that “Russia has three times the population of Ukraine, so a Ukrainian victory is unlikely in an all-out war.”

He failed to take into account a fundamental element: the Ukrainians do not want to make territorial concessions to the Russians. A survey last month by the Kiev Institute of Sociology showed that 87% are against this bargain. The no class includes 57% of Ukrainians who are ethnically Russian – exactly the ones Vladimir Putin said he wanted to defend against the “Nazis”.

To reinforce this provision, Zelensky signed a decree that simply forbids negotiations or any kind of concession to Russia.

The hatred of the invader who attacked the country without any justification, committing atrocities that are shown daily on social media, is much stronger than any possibility according to the enemy. This is a characteristic of the collective psyche of Slavic peoples demonstrated even during the unspeakable suffering endured during World War II.

The discovery of massacres, rapes and torture in places like Bucha and Izium means that “if there was ever room in Ukrainian public opinion to make concessions to Russia, that space has now closed”, according to an analysis by the magazine. New Yorker.

Not to mention the advance of Ukrainian forces not only in the Kherson region, to the south, but also in Luhansk. Because of these victories, Putin advanced the recruitment of reservists and the holding of the illegitimate plebiscites that provoked the declaration of annexation.

If the Ukrainians refuse commitments and Russia has the brutal advantage of a huge nuclear arsenal, how can the war end?

This is a question that involves nothing less than the fate of humanity: if Russia were on the verge of defeat, it would possibly use a tactical nuclear weapon, that is, one with limited range. The United States and European allies would have to respond, possibly with a devastating bombing by the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, and from there the picture of total war would be formed, with attacks and retaliations on an apocalyptic scale.

The alternative would be a coup to get Putin out of the Kremlin, but all experts agree that the eventual replacement could be even worse. The internal criticism he has been receiving for taking “too easy” on the current conflict indicates just that. The entire Russian political and military elite is formed on the concept that Russia can never make concessions.

The opposite hypothesis is also inconceivable: a Russian victory over a devastated Ukraine, by conventional or nuclear means, would be unacceptable to the Western alliance, as all bordering countries that have Russian minorities would be immediately at risk of invasion. This includes the three Baltic countries that are part of NATO. A Russian attack against them would require a collective response, as stipulated in Article 5 of the alliance’s charter, thus leading to the same situation of war between the two largest nuclear powers in the world.

No one has doable answers to these dilemmas. Much less Elon Musk, who still went through the embarrassment of having his proposal considered “very positive” by Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

Not reassuring detail: Kiev evacuation centers are receiving stocks of potassium iodide pills, which have a preventive action against thyroid cancer caused by high doses of radiation if taken immediately after the malignant event, be it a nuclear plant leak or a bomb.

