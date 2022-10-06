Ryan SP presents Elisa Sanches to Luva de Pedreiro and makes young man nervous – Rap Mais

Mason’s Glove is getting closer and closer to Ryan

Surely all of Brazil has already been caught in the video of a boy just 20 years old, from the interior of Bahia, which went viral. All year round If you’re a regular user of social networks, you’ve probably seen a video of the Mason’s Gloveas it calls itself Iran Ferreira. The young man hit the web with videos scoring goals on a dirt field.

After all the success he got to know several famous people since Neymar until the singer Camilla Cabello. Now he is in a great friendship with the funkeiro Mc Ryan SP. Last month, Glove had posted a video waking up the artist. This Wednesday (5th), Ryan gave “payback” and introduced the influencer to the adult movie superstar Elisa Sanches during a walk in a place.

Glove, even after announcing his retirement, is at his peak. He announced that he will be at the coveted Ballon d’Or awards, where the best football players in the world are awarded. The ceremony is due to take place in October, and he promised to be one of the most elegant of the party, wearing green. “I got the invitation to deliver an award,” he revealed. “The ticket is on the cell phone,” he said.

It is worth remembering that he is also in FIFA 23. Iran received a tribute with the classic “Receba!” within the Ultimate Team. The catchphrase is the title of an achievement within a specific challenge made available by EA Sports for all users who play in this mode. To unlock the “Receive” achievement, the player needs to score a goal with the command LB+RB+Square. The publicized image of the influencer is wearing a PSG shirt pointing, with his fingers, to the sky.

