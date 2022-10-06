Santander launches a child pension with a contribution of R$ 1; Understand!

O Santander recently announced a new service aimed at children. According to the bank, until the 14th of this month, customers will be able to start a Private Pension Children with applications from R$ 1.

In this way, the saved money by those responsible, can be used for future guarantees of their children, grandchildren or nephews.

Private Child Welfare

According to Banco Santander, customers can choose between two modalities:

PGBL (Free Benefit Generating Plan), indicated for customers who declare their income tax in full;

(Free Benefit Generating Plan), indicated for customers who declare their income tax in full; VGBL (Vida Gerador de Vantagens Livres), indicated for customers who make the declaration in a simple model.

In addition, two taxation models are available, being them in a regressive or progressive option.

The customer can stop contributions at any time and will have no influence on the accumulated amount. However, it is recommended that applications be made monthly.

How to get Private Child Pension?

First, to join the new service, it is necessary that the interested party is a bank account holder. Therefore, in order to contract child welfare, the person responsible must go to a Santander branch and carry out the procedure in the modality that most interests him.

However, if the customer is already an account holder, the contract can be made through the institution’s application, through investment advice or through contact with the manager.

It is worth noting that the Private Child Welfare modality does not have a guarantee from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

Nubank releases digital account and card for teenagers

Every now and then banks and financial institutions seek to serve the younger public in order to promote financial education. one of them is the Nubankwhich recently released an exclusive digital account for those aged between 12 and 17.

However, the possibility is still in the testing phase, so only a small group of customers can access it. To find out if the service is available for use by your child, just look for the option in the Nubank.

Nubank for minors

The company reports that “some fathers and mothers will be able to request a Nubank account and debit card for their sons and daughters”. However, young people “will not have access to a credit card, loan, investment or any other product other than their account or debit card”.

The digital bank also informed that it will study the need to include more services for teenagers. So far, “young people aged 12 to 17 will only have access to their Nubank account and debit card. They will not be able to request the credit function”, informs the bank.

Fintech stressed that the launch should encourage finance management education. To make sure of its objective, during the tests, the digital bank will collect feedback to improve the product.

What can be done in the Nubank account for teenagers?

Check the services provided for the account of the Nubank for teenagers:

Save money;

Cell phone recharge;

Online shopping with the virtual debit card;

Withdraw cash from ATMs; and

Banking transactions (Pix, TED and others).