Santos and Portuguesa ask for help from FPF to renovate stadium

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago Sports Comments Off on Santos and Portuguesa ask for help from FPF to renovate stadium 1 Views

Santos and Portuguesa asked the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) for help to renovate the Canindé stadium. Peixe and Lusa have been talking to close a partnership.

Santos’ idea is to have Canindé in a better state to send more games to the capital of São Paulo. Portuguesa would gain from the renovation and would still have the right to work in Vila Belmiro on some occasions.

The first budget for the necessary renovation was R$ 30 million. Santos and Portuguesa revised their priorities and reached the price of R$ 10 million. The objective now is to have a contribution from the FPF.

“We signed a partnership with Canindé to make it possible for Santos to use it. We did a first survey to find out how much the renovation would cost. medium and long term partnership, five or 10 years. We would share games, the project was called Vila Canindé”, said Santos president Andres Rueda.

“The first price for renovation was a little scary, it was something like R$ 30 million. We focused on lawn, lighting, dressing room, access, electrical part… [Antonio Carlos Castanheira] to the FPF to see if they help with this value”, he added.

Santos has been struggling to send more games in São Paulo. The next match outside Vila Belmiro will be against Avaí, on November 5, at Arena Barueri.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Santos terminates contract with striker Alison Matheus, under-20 promise | saints

Santos agreed, this Friday, the termination of striker Alison Matheus, 18 years old. The player …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved