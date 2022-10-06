





With an electrifying end, Santos loses to Atlético-MG and sees the fight for Libertadores getting more difficult Photo: Jota Erre/Photo Premium/Gazeta Press

Santos continues without packing in the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday night, Peixe lost to Atlético-MG 2-1, in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the tournament. Hulk and Nacho scored for the visitors, while Marcos Leonardo scored.

With the result, Alvinegro Praiano dropped to 13th place, with 37 points, and wasted the chance to touch the G6. Galo, in turn, was 46th, in seventh position. The first club within the access zone to the 2023 Libertadores is Athletico-PR, which has 48.

Santos returns to the field now next Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), when they receive Juventude, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Atlético-MG will face Ceará on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão.

The game – Lulled by the support of the crowd, the hosts started the match looking to tighten. With the clock ticking four minutes, the first great chance of scoring came out. After a free-kick, Soteldo took the leftovers and crossed with precision to Marcos Leonardo, who left alone on the back of the mark. Shirt 9, however, tested without direction.

At 19, the striker had another golden opportunity. Sánchez took a corner from the right, Luiz Felipe deflected it and left it to Marcos Leonardo, who was free in the small area, but finished on top of Everson, who defended with his foot.

On the other side, the visitors scared in the 25th minute. Pavón shot down the left, faked the mark and hit in place, forcing João Paulo to stretch all the way to palm to the side.

In the sequence, a bid worried the Santos fans. Soteldo took off on a counterattack and, as he passed Jemerson, he fell to the grass in great pain. The Venezuelan immediately asked to leave and gave way to Lucas Braga.

After the scare, the Fish tried to tighten the rivals again. At 34, Felipe Jonatan took a risk from the entrance of the area and took paint from the beam. In the next move, it was Lucas Braga’s turn to try. In an individual play on the left, the attacker passed the defender and kicked to the defense of Everson.

The goalkeeper returned to work in the 42nd minute. Sánchez was triggered on the right wing and crossed over Marcos Leonardo’s head, who stopped, once again, on the archer.

2nd period

At the return of the break, Santos continued creating chances. With six minutes, Sánchez received a cross from Angelo and amended a beautiful volley. The ball skimmed the post and was lost across the baseline.

In the following minutes, Atlético-MG grew in the game and started to surround the Santos area. The Minas Gerais team struggled to build real opportunities, but, at 26, managed to swing the net. Felipe Jonatan failed to try to push the ball away and delivered it to Guga’s feet. The side, then, rolled to Hulk, who dominated and hit with category to open the score.

Alvinegro Praiano had a great chance to tie right away. Marcos Leonardo received a good launch, invaded the area and came face to face with Everson, who shone again.

At 40, Marcos Leonardo finally won the duel against the goalkeeper. Ângelo made a move on the right and was knocked down in the area, generating a penalty for the hosts. Shirt 9 took responsibility and left everything the same.

The joy of Santos, however, was short-lived. That’s because, in the 45th minute, Nathan knocked Nacho down in the area. The referee signaled a penalty and sent the defender off. The Argentine midfielder converted and replaced the Pitmen in front.

In the final minutes, Santos tried to squeeze in search of a saving goal, but nothing was enough to avoid defeat.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X ATLÉTICO-MG

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: October 5, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ) and Michael Correia (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Lucas Braga (Santos); Jemerson, Ademir and Everson (Atlético-MG)

Red card: Nathan (Santos)

GOALS: Marcos Leonardo, at 40 of the 2nd quarter (Santos); Hulk, at 26 in the 2nd quarter, and Nacho, at 45 in the 2nd quarter (Atlético-MG)

SAINTS: John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Sánchez (Sandy) and Luan (Lucas Barbosa); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo (Lucas Braga)

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio (Réver) and Zaracho (Alan Kardec); Pavón (Caleb), Ademir (Nacho) and Hulk (Sasha).

Technician: cuca

