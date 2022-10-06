Santos loses to Atlético-MG in a game with two penalties in the end – Sports

In Vila Belmiro, the saints lost to Atlético-MG 2-1 on Wednesday night (5th) in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. Goals by Hulk, Marcos Leonardo and Nacho Fernández.

With the result, the miners follow in seventh position, with 46 points. Peixe marks the position of number 13, with 37. Peixe, who was 11th during the afternoon, went to the game already in 13th place due to games played before. The Rooster was still in 7th place at the start.









At 4 minutes Soteldo took off a great shot from the right on the head of Marcos Leonardo, who missed the header facing the goal.

Soteldo and Luan changed positions to confuse the marking and Santos tried to impose itself in the midfield. Ademir, from the rooster, took no notice and risked it from afar. Ball out.

Marcos Leonardo missed another great chance by kicking again face to face with goal, in the 19′. Galo took danger in the 25′ by beating the defense and hitting in place. John Paul defended.

At 30′, Jemerson was shown a yellow card after taking down Soteldo, who left on a stretcher and crying. Lucas Braga replaced the Santos attacking midfielder.

With Luan missing in Peixe’s midfield and Hulk little inspired by the Minas Gerais attack, Marcos Leonardo still had two additional chances in the small area, at 42′, with a firm header that Everson defended, and at 46′ with an offside shot.



outcome

The second half was very open with chances from side to side. Hulk and Sánchez risked kicks. Corners were dangerous. But the tie insisted on being fixed on the scoreboard as had happened between the two teams in the first round (with a 1-1 at Mineirão).

Felipe Jonatan tried the kick, but he himself faltered in the sequence as well as Bauermann and the ball was left for Hulk to shoot, at 26′: 1 to 0 for Galo and the joy of coach Cuca, ex-Peixe.

Santos coach Orlando Ribeiro made changes, but they had no effect. Marcos Leonardo missed another goal, but he redeemed himself at 43′, from a penalty: 1 to 1. It wasn’t enough: in the sequence, at 47′, another penalty, for the miners, and Nacho converted even with Joião Paulo touching the ball : 2 to 1. In the original move, the Santos player Nathan was still sent off for the foul committed. End of Atlético’s 13-year fast without winning at Vila Belmiro.



Schedule

In the next round, Peixe remains at home to receive the lantern Youth on Monday (10), at 20:00. Atlético-MG plays the day before, on Sunday (9), at 18:00, with Cearáin Mineirão.



DATASHEET

Santos 1 x 2 Atletico MG

Location: Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro), in Santos (SP)

Date and time: Wednesday (5/10), at 9:30 pm

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ) and Michael Correia (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Goals: Hulk (Atlético-MG), at 26’/2nd; Marcos Leonardo (Santos), at 43’/2nd; Nacho (Atlético-MG), at 47’/2nd

Yellow cards: Jemerson (Atlético-MG), at 30’/1st; Ademir (Atlético-MG), at 42’/1ºT; Lucas Braga (Santos), at 35’/2nd; Everson (Atlético-MG), at 41’/2ºT; Allan (Atlético-MG), at 46’/2ºT; João Paulo (Santos), at 46’/2nd

Red card: Nathan (Santos), at 44’/2nd

SAINTS: John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann (Ed Carlos) and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez (Sandry) and Luan (Lucas Barbosa); Ângelo (Bryan Angulo), Soteldo (Lucas Braga) and Marcos Leonardo. Coach: Orlando Ribeiro

ATLETICO-MG: Everson, Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio (Réver) and Zaracho (Alan Kardec); Pavón (Caleb), Ademir (Nacho) and Hulk (Sasha). Technician: Cuca.



