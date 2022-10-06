Santos will have only one defensive midfielder and Atlético-MG will go with Ademir; see lineups – 10/05/2022

saints and Atlético-MG are already set for the duel this Wednesday (5), at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. By option of coach Orlando Ribeiro, Peixe will have only one defensive midfielder as a starter. Cuca, on the other hand, chose Ademir to replace Keno, who is suspended and is currently suspended tonight.

Santos has two new features: Rodrigo Fernández and Felipe Jonatan. The midfielder returns to the title after a thigh injury, while the left-back returns after serving a suspension. Coach Orlando Ribeiro is back in Santos with just one defensive midfielder and two midfielders. The offensive formation did not work out in the defeat to Internacional, in Beira-Rio.

Thus, Santos starts the match with João Paulo; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Luan and Carlos Sánchez; Angelo, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

Atlético, on the other hand, has three changes in relation to the team that beat Fluminense in the last round. Right-back Mariano and midfielder Rubens, who has been playing on the left-back, stayed in the medical department. The third casualty is forward Keno, who is suspended. If on the sides there was no doubt that Guga and Dodô would be the ones chosen, in the attack the fight for the spot was bigger. But Vargas, Sasha and Alan Kardec lost the dispute to Ademir, who starts the match.

Atlético are lined up with Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Otávio and Zaracho; Ademir, Pavón and Hulk.

With 37 points conquered, Santos occupies the 11th place, while Atlético is the 7th place, with 43 points.