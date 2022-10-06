São Paulo confirms another death from meningitis amid localized outbreak

São Paulo registered on Monday, 3, and Tuesday, October 4, two more cases of meningitis meningococcal, with one resulting in death – a 22-year-old male. Although the capital of São Paulo is experiencing an outbreak located in the regions of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, these records are isolated cases, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), since there were not three or more occurrences of the same type in a period of 90 years. days in the same location.

The total number of cases of the disease in the city has now reached 58 since January, with a reduction of 63.2% compared to the same period in 2021, when 158 were infected. Regarding the number of deaths, there are ten in 2022, against 28 in the last year.

According to the City Hall, prevention and control actions were launched by the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) immediately after the notifications of the first cases: provision of preventive medicines to people considered closest, such as relatives or inhabitants of the same house as people affected by the disease. , and vaccination intensification in the affected regions of residents between 3 months and 64 years of age, with active search.







Vaccines are considered the best way to prevent meningitis and are specific for each serogroup. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil/Estadão

The immunization area covers four local Basic Health Units (UBSs): UBS Formosa II, Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMA)/UBS Integrada Guarani, UBS Jardim VAT and UBS Commander José Gonzalez. To be vaccinated, people must present proof of address or proof of employment – badge, payslip, work card or statement with the company’s name, address and stamp – if they have a job in the affected region.

Meningococcal disease or meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, which are the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, and which can be caused by infections from various microorganisms, such as fungi, viruses and bacteria. To prevent it, it is possible to take the immunizing agent in all UBSs in the municipality.

vaccination protocol

The meningococcal meningitis C vaccine should be given to infants at 3, 5, and 12 months, and the meningococcal meningitis ACWY vaccine is currently provided to the 11-14 year old age group. The campaign was expanded on the 19th to include 13 and 14 year olds, until June 2023, as defined by the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Only in exceptional situations, such as the localized outbreak that occurs in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, are immunizing agents indicated for adults. The exception is health professionals, who can be vaccinated through proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo, document from the Class Council, proof of profession, certificate or diploma. The administration of these professionals is allowed until February 2023.

Citizens can check their vaccination status at the health unit and locate the closest one through the Search Health platform.

