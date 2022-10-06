SBT star thought he was dealing with cancer; Examination expo truth

Presented by SBT went through troubled periods in the pandemic

One of the company’s biggest stars Silvio Santos, SBT, was concerned about his health at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because the 85-year-old man believed he had cancer.

Its about Carlos Albertowho has not dealt with feelings of being reclusive at his home due to the height of the deadly illness, in 2020.

During an interview for Leo Dias, of “Metropolis”, the artist admitted that he thought he had cancer. So, at the time, he underwent medical examinations.

“I started to get sad. I never felt old, I started inventing diseases. I thought I had skin cancer and even had a biopsy”said Carlos Alberto.

DISCOVER DISEASE

However, when performing medical examinations, the SBT presenter discovered his true diagnosis: he was depressed.

Heartthrob, famous for roles on Globo, came out as gay after years of hiding: “I lived a long time in the closet” Roberto Carlos was forced to take a DNA test, dealt with a positive result and assumed a son after years Sertanejo was honest about how he felt when he worked with Roberto Carlos: “I got chills”

“I realized that my problem was in the head. It’s been a roller coaster. I had, at first, a very good phase, in July it started to get bad”admitted the famous.

Then Carlos Alberto admitted that, like many, he didn’t like to be isolated inside his house.

“For my age, my children are very careful and, every now and then, I want to go out and they would hold me”said Silvio Santos’s contractor.

CARLOS ALBERTO TALKED MORE ABOUT DEPRESSION

Furthermore, during conversation with Pedro Bialthe SBT star gave more details about his mental health.

“I started to get very depressed, with depression, which is something I’m not, because I’m a happy, forward-looking person who thinks everything will work out”said Carlos Alberto.

Sincerely, the artist confessed that he even asked to return to recordings at SBT studios.

However, at the time, Eliana tested positive for Covid-19 and Silvio Santos ordered the cancellation of the return.

Finally, Carlos Alberto remembered the time he saw SBT without a void. This fact contributed to his emotional upheaval.

“When I got there on television and saw that empty, man, I started crying in the car, and I cried a lot, a lot. That’s when I got bad, because that’s my life, you know? I saw SBT grow there in [rodovia] Anhanguera”said the artist.