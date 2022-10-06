Scammers use the name of hospitals in the region to charge for procedures paid for by SUS | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Jenni Smith 1 day ago Health Comments Off on Scammers use the name of hospitals in the region to charge for procedures paid for by SUS | Sorocaba and Jundiaí 1 Views

Fraudsters are using the name of hospitals in the region to charge for procedures that are normally done by health insurance companies or fully funded by the SUS. Cases were registered in the cities of Sorocaba (SP) and Itapetininga (SP).

In one of the situations, the patient was hospitalized for 28 days in a private hospital in Sorocaba. During this time, the sick man’s wife received a call saying that he needed to undergo examinations. It was a Friday, the person on the phone said that the husband would need to undergo an exam that would only be done on Monday.

As the man was urgent to undergo the procedure, the woman paid BRL 2,700 so that he could have this exam done more quickly. After making the payment, she then contacted the health unit and realized that it was a scam.

The victim tried to reverse the situation at the bank, but it was not possible.

Similar cases occurred in a public hospital in the city of Itapetininga, the Municipal Hospital “Dr. Léo Orsi Bernardes” (HLOB). The unit itself reported that people received a call with the charge for exams. It was not known how many victims fell in the coup.

The hospital reported, however, that all unit procedures are funded by the Unified Health System.

The recommendation in these cases is that relatives and patients are wary of charges when the service is in the public network, since all procedures and exams are performed free of charge. In the private network, direct contact with the administrator of the plan or agreement is recommended and that the contract be analyzed to avoid undue payments.

See more news from the region at g1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí

VIDEOS: watch TEM TV reports

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Pará investigates possible case of polio in a 3-year-old child

The Pará health department is investigating a suspected case of polio in a 3-year-old child. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved