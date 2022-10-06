Scammers use the name of hospitals in the region to charge for procedures paid for by SUS | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Fraudsters are using the name of hospitals in the region to charge for procedures that are normally done by health insurance companies or fully funded by the SUS. Cases were registered in the cities of Sorocaba (SP) and Itapetininga (SP).

In one of the situations, the patient was hospitalized for 28 days in a private hospital in Sorocaba. During this time, the sick man’s wife received a call saying that he needed to undergo examinations. It was a Friday, the person on the phone said that the husband would need to undergo an exam that would only be done on Monday.

As the man was urgent to undergo the procedure, the woman paid BRL 2,700 so that he could have this exam done more quickly. After making the payment, she then contacted the health unit and realized that it was a scam.

The victim tried to reverse the situation at the bank, but it was not possible.

Similar cases occurred in a public hospital in the city of Itapetininga, the Municipal Hospital “Dr. Léo Orsi Bernardes” (HLOB). The unit itself reported that people received a call with the charge for exams. It was not known how many victims fell in the coup.

The hospital reported, however, that all unit procedures are funded by the Unified Health System.

The recommendation in these cases is that relatives and patients are wary of charges when the service is in the public network, since all procedures and exams are performed free of charge. In the private network, direct contact with the administrator of the plan or agreement is recommended and that the contract be analyzed to avoid undue payments.

