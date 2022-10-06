Scandal: fishermen put lead balls inside fish to win tournament – News

A major scandal has tarnished the reputation of sport fishing in the United States. Two champions of the sport were caught after, supposedly, putting lead spheres inside fish to overcome opponents.

As the script of our century dictates, the story became known after a video of the moment the weights were found went viral on TikTok — the video recorded by Troy Krause has been viewed more than 8 million times.







In the images published on the social network, it is possible to see the director of the tournament, Jason Fischer, shouting “We have weights on the fish!”, while pulling medium-sized lead balls from inside them.





Under the rules of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, a Cleveland fishing tournament, anglers have about 7 to 8 hours to catch the fish and, at the end of the day, select the heaviest ones for counting. The heaviest of them all wins the competition.

A larger version of the recording shows the entire counting process, which ended in shouting and shouting, as you can see below.







With the lead balls, the fish — of the green beak species (sander vitreus) — hooked by the duo Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky were about 2.5 times heavier than others of the same size.

But after the discovery, the two fishermen were disqualified and will stay away from the $30,000 prize, in addition to becoming the target of an investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.





big suspicions

In an interview with North American radio WTMJ, Troy Krause, who made the recording, revealed that the duo was already under strong suspicion from the local fishing community, after winning three tournaments in the same year.

“You have 60, 80 other boats, and these guys are so good this would be the 4th tournament [que eles ganhariam] between 5th or 6th of the year? Come on,” Troy said.

According to Troy, last year suspects Jacob and Chase won a tournament with a 73.5 cm fish that weighed 1.3 kg more than any other fish of the same size.





“They really got caught this time and I think it’s because they overreacted,” Troy added in the interview.

The scandal in the sport fishing community comes as the chess world is rocked by the possibility that 19-year-old Hans Niemann has cheated to beat world champion Magnus Carlsen.



