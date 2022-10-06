School shooting in Ceará: relatives of students shot will have psychological support

The families and those responsible for the three students who were shot on Wednesday (5) by another student at Escola Estadual Professora Carmosina Ferreira, in Sobral, in the interior of Ceará, will receive psychological support, according to Seduc (Secretariat of Education). from Ceara).

“The family members are being welcomed by the Regional Coordination team, which includes a social worker and a psychologist. The school community is also counting on the support of psychology professionals”, informed Seduc.

The folder states that the Education Secretary, Eliana Estrela, was traveling on Wednesday afternoon to Sobral in order to monitor the situation and provide the necessary support.





According to the press office of Santa Casa de Sobral, two teenagers, also 15 years old, were rescued with bullet wounds to the head. One of them is intubated in a serious condition, and the protocols for determination of brain death have already been started.

The other, also hit in the same region, was taken conscious to the health unit and submitted to a tomography. The third victim, who was of the same class, was hit in the leg and treated by the traumatology team.

According to the folder, the author of the shots was apprehended after action by the Police Command of Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions of the Military Police of Ceará. According to the statement given by the young man at the municipal police station in Sobral, the teenager had premeditated the act after being a victim of bullying. The crime is investigated by the Civil Police.

The state governor, Izolda Cela (PDT), spoke about the case on social media: “I determined a quick response from our security forces, including on the origin of the weapon used in the crime. the necessary support to the school community and families”, he wrote.



