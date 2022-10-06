Secret blockade contingency BRL 328.5 million from federal universities says Andifes – 10/05/2022

The National Association of Directors of Higher Education Institutions (Andifes) informed, in a note, this Wednesday, 5th, that the secret blockade of R$ 2.6 billion, announced by the government in September and not detailed by the Ministry of Economy, will have an impact of R$ 328.5 million on federal universities. Added to the previous contingency, the blocking of budgetary resources from universities totals R$ 763 million.

Andifes also detailed that, yesterday afternoon, 4, directors of the entity were called by the secretary of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, Wagner Vilas Boas de Souza, for a meeting and were informed that the contingency decree increased the blockade of resources. of Folder to R$ 2.399 billion. Of this total, R$ 1.340 billion were announced between July and August and R$ 1.059 billion now.

“This blockage also impacts the resources resulting from parliamentary amendments – RP9. In practice, any amendment that has not yet been committed will be removed from the limit. Based on a preliminary analysis of this new Decree, this contingency affected practically all ministries, but the most affected was the Ministry of Education, which paid for almost half of the limitation of expenses”, informed Andifes.

as showed the broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s promises to release more money in the final stretch of the campaign, the government is going to the second round of the elections with a block of R$ 10.5 billion in this budget. year, which the Ministry of Economy is reluctant to detail. Last Friday, the 30th, Planalto was forced to issue a decree with an additional contingency of R$ 2.6 billion and so far there is no word from the economic team about which bodies were affected.

The calculations of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Senate confirm that Education is the area most penalized by the blockages of resources in 2022 to meet the spending ceiling. The portfolio continues with R$ 3.001 billion of this year’s Budget unavailable to be used in discretionary expenses, such as funding and investment.

Following – and far behind in volume – is the Ministry of Science and Technology, whose research budget remains blocked at R$ 1.722 billion. Health and Regional Development continue with contingencies of R$ 1.570 billion and R$ 1.531 billion, respectively. Defense completes the list of billionaire blocks, with R$ 1.088 billion unavailable for commitment.

Other ministries with significant contingencies this year are Agriculture (R$534 million), Citizenship (R$227 million), Infrastructure (R$216 million), Foreign Affairs (R$179 million) and Communications (R$144 million).

Of the R$ 10.5 billion that remain blocked, half of the amounts were allocated to the bodies through amendments by the rapporteur (RP9, known as “secret budget”) and commission amendments, with R$ 5.253 billion in contingencies. The rest are discretionary expenses budgeted by the departments themselves (R$ 5.019 billion) and mandatory expenses with flow control (R$ 229 million).