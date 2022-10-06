see dates and ticket prices

O Paramore announced, this Wednesday (5), two solo shows in Brazil! Presentations take place in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiroin March 2023.

The concerts are part of the group’s new South American tour. In addition to Brazilian cities, the trio will visit Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina and Bogotá, Colombia.

Previously, the journalist Jose Norberto Flesch had advanced the group’s arrival to Lollapalooza Brasil 2023. However, the festival has not yet confirmed its line-up. Flesch spoke on Wednesday night about Paramore coming to Brazil:

Great news! Paramore leaves Lolla to do solo shows around the same time. I hope whoever replaced Paramore isn’t a lifelong Maroon 5. — José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) October 6, 2022

The trio is currently preparing an extensive touring schedule, which will begin this month in North America. In addition, they plan to release the group’s new album, “This is Why”, which is already set for a February 10, 2023 release date.

Check the dates and prices of Paramore shows in Brazil

Paramore’s solo shows in Brazil take place on two dates: March 5, 2023in the sand Qualistageat the Rio de Janeiro; it is day March 11, 2023at the Tietê Sports Centerin Sao Paulo.

In Rio, tickets for the event will be sold from next Friday, 7th of Octoberat 12 pm. As for the concert in São Paulo, it will be possible to purchase tickets from next Monday, october 10that 10 am.

The official online sales channel is Tickets For Fun. It is also possible to buy tickets through the physical ticket offices, which are the Renault Theater (for São Paulo) and the box office of Qualistage (in Rio de Janeiro).

prices

Rio de Janeiro

TRACK: BRL 225 (half price) / BRL 450 (full price)

BRL 225 (half price) / BRL 450 (full price) ARMCHAIR: R$ 300 (half price) / R$ 600 (full price)

R$ 300 (half price) / R$ 600 (full price) CABIN C: BRL 325 (half price) / BRL 650 (full price)

BRL 325 (half price) / BRL 650 (full price) CABIN B: BRL 350 (half price) / BRL 700 (full price)

BRL 350 (half price) / BRL 700 (full price) CABIN A: BRL 375 (half price) / BRL 750 (full price)

Sao Paulo

TRACK: BRL 200 (half price) / BRL 400 (full price)

BRL 200 (half price) / BRL 400 (full price) PREMIUM TRACK: BRL 390 (half price) / BRL 780 (full price)