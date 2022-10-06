see how to get the value

The Caixa Econômica Federal app, Caixa Tem, provides an amount of R$ 1 thousand in credit for individuals who wish to undertake. The offer is made available by SIM Digital, a credit program for entrepreneurs, which offers up to R$ 3 thousand for MEIs. This program ensures that individual entrepreneurs or MEIs can earn extra income for their establishments.

For individuals, an interest rate of 1.95% is charged. The MEI also has the same system, but with an interest rate of 1.99%. The amount must be used to help with the work of those who make the loan through SIM Digital.

The Caixa Tem application is looking for individuals who want to undertake and MEIs. The terms of the line of credit are as follows:

Individuals: credit of up to BRL 1,000, interest rate from 1.95% per month and payment in up to 24 months.

MEI: credit of up to R$ 3 thousand, interest rates from 1.99% per month and up to 24 months to pay.

Apply for a loan at Caixa Tem

Individuals:

It is necessary to download or update the registration data in the Caixa Tem application and perform the following steps:

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the quiz;

Choose the credit amount;

Choose the best date for payment of installments;

Choose the number of installments;

Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it;

It will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Box.

for MEIs:

The interested party must go in person to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, as follows:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).

According to the platform, approval is released 10 days after the request. If approved, the interested party can contract the amount and have it immediately in their account.

How to create a Caixa Tem account

The interested party must download the CAIXA Tem application, available for Android and IOS, and complete the registration process. Holders of CAIXA Digital Social Savings accounts can replace them with the CAIXA Tem Poupança Tem.

When switching from CAIXA Digital Social Savings to CAIXA Tem Poupança, the user will be excluded from the movement and balance limits, but will keep the other features of the account.

The savings rules are detailed below:

It is determined that the remuneration of savings deposits is composed of two installments:

I – the basic remuneration, given by the Referential Rate – TR, and

II – the additional remuneration, corresponding to:

0.5% per month, as long as the target of the Selic rate per year is higher than 8.5% or 70% of the target of the Selic rate per year, monthly, in force on the start date of the yield period, while the target rate Selic per annum is equal to or less than 8.5%.