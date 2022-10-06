See spoilers for Farmer’s 4th race

A test that will involve luck and agility will define the 4th farmer of “The Farm 2022”. The race will be disputed by Alex, Tiago and Rosi. Deborah was vetoed and is already in the third field of the program.
According to information from r7, the test consists of putting 10 rubber ducklings in a lake.
However, there will be a differential besides speed: the last duckling will be locked.
To release it, the three farmers must “face” a lucky panel.
Whoever wins the race gets rid of the roça and becomes the new one who sends rain from headquarters for 1 week.
According to the broadcaster’s schedule, the program that will show the farmer’s test live will start at 10:30 pm, Brasília time. The exhibition will begin shortly after the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual” (Record TV).
The Farm 2022: Who should get rid of the roça and become the farmer of the week?
Total of 8711 wishes
The Farm 2022: Who’s the Farmer of the Week? See who has worn the hat
Want to see the fire in the hay? Receive all information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”
Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’