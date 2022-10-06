See the differences between the Brazilian and American versions of the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 officially arrives in Brazil on October 14, but pre-sales starts from next Friday. Introduced last month, Apple’s long-awaited smartphone will have some differences from the model sold in the United States. Keep track of what they are.

1- One of the changes in the version that arrives in the country is the support regarding the sim card. Before the launch, there was a lot of speculation that Apple was planning to completely eliminate the chip tray as early as this year, but it didn’t quite work out. While in the American version the smartphone has exclusive support for e-SIM, in other countries, such as Brazil, iPhones must still have a port for a physical chip.

In e-SIM technology, the chip is integrated into the device’s hardware and allows the operator to activate the user’s line remotely. Although not very well known, all the main Brazilian operators already work with the technology. The e-SIM is more secure than conventional SIMs and allows the installation of up to eight lines and the use of two of them simultaneously.

2- To the sadness of Brazilians, one of the best resources presented last month, will not arrive in the country, the emergency messages via satellite connectivity. The function allows the user to ask for help in critical situations even in places with little or no internet connection.

The absence of the feature does not make the iPhone 14 much different from its predecessor, as they have the same chip, the A15 Bionic, the same set of cameras, in addition to having batteries with very similar capacities, taking into account that the upgrade carried out by Apple does not it was very significant.

Important: to have real changes, users will need to bet on the more expensive models, Pro and Pro Max, which bring a new design with the dynamic island, one of the main novelties of the new generation of iPhones, a more powerful camera and greater processing power with the A16 Bionic chip, released this year.