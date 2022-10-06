see which are the 5 highest paid medical specialties

When talking about the most desired professions, the answer is usually medicine in the first place. As this is the most valued profession in the health area, there are several areas for doctors, and evidently not all of them have the same remuneration. Therefore, we list which are the medical specialties better paid.

Which medical specialties pay the best?

It is possible to get a good wage in all areas of medicine, but the title of specialist can further improve remuneration. For this reason, it is good to know which specialties pay the best before deciding which area to choose.

1. Anesthesia

The anesthesiologist is the one who studies pain and how to alleviate the suffering of patients. This professional is responsible for applying anesthesia in various procedures, such as surgeries and some exams. Generally, the average salary of an anesthesiologist is R$ 9,849.00.

2. Hematologist

The hematologist is the doctor responsible for studying blood, its components, diseases that affect blood cells and things of that nature. Today, the average salary of this professional is R$ 9,900.00.

3. Orthopedist

This specialty is related to the study of the locomotor system, so it is very broad. The orthopedist studies fractures, ligament injuries, dislocations and other such problems. The average salary for this specialty is around R$ 15 thousand.

4. Surgeon

It is not uncommon to find doctors who already knew they wanted to be surgeons since graduation, after all, this specialty is quite renowned and has many areas of expertise. As a result, it is one of the best paid, with an average salary of BRL 20,000.

5. Neurosurgery

Finally, the best-paid medical specialty today is neurosurgery. It is an extremely complex area, and there is currently a very high demand for professionals in this area. The average salary of a neurosurgeon is approximately R$ 30 thousand.

It is important to highlight that these salary ranges can be higher or lower depending on the region and the need for professionals in the place. In any case, medicine is an area that practically does not suffer from a lack of employment opportunities.