See which states are on the path of the cyclone storms

An area of ​​low pressure over northern Argentina is already starting to change the weather and will give rise to an extratropical cyclone. The intensification of the low pressure center over Rio Grande do Sul this Thursday, before turning into a cyclone off the coast of Uruguay at the end of the day and in the beginning of Friday, will make the atmosphere very unstable with storms in several states of the Center-South of Brazil.

In Rio Grande do Sul, many clouds associated with the low pressure center bring rain in all regions on this farm. It has been raining since the beginning of the day in several parts of the state. In the course of this farm, although there are moments of improvement with the sun appearing in several places, the weather does not firm up and it starts to rain again.

Be warned for sometimes strong to torrential rain showers in many cities in Rio Grande do Sul, which will come with lightning and strong thunderstorms this Thursday. Low atmospheric pressure and a warmer atmosphere will favor the occurrence of isolated storms with hail and strong to intense winds.

In Santa Catarina, the cloudiness increases a lot and the rain that hits the West early on will advance to the other regions during the day with rain throughout the state of Santa Catarina. Locally heavy to torrential showers are expected with a chance of localized high to heavy wind and hailstorms. The greatest instability in Santa Catarina occurs between dawn and morning.

In Paraná, it rains in most areas of the state between dawn and this Friday morning. Areas further east and northeast of the state, close to São Paulo, should have rain later. Despite the instability, there are sun openings between the clouds at different points during the day, but the weather does not firm up and it starts to rain again.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the sun appears with clouds in most locations and the influence of the low pressure area will be smaller, inducing rain showers in isolated points that must be strong and with risk of localized storms and that reach few points.

São Paulo will be one of the states hardest hit by storms, some strong to severe, this Thursday. The first half of the day will be sunny and cloudy in most cities with increased cloudiness.

The storms occur at various points from the afternoon to the night in the state of São Paulo and locally they will be intense with risk of damage by windstorms and hail that can fall in large quantities in some points. The city of São Paulo and the metropolitan area are in the risk area of ​​in the second half of the day.

The rain showers will extend until the end of the fifth, in Minas Gerais, to areas of the Triângulo Mineiro, in the West, and in the South of Minas. The instability will still affect localities closer to São Paulo in Rio de Janeiro at the end of the day, as in the Costa Verde region.

On Friday, in the first half of the day, due to the cyclonic circulation, there may still be rain in isolated spots in the eastern half of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná, but the risk of severe weather is greatly reduced. Throughout the day, especially from afternoon to night, the weather is steady. In the Southeast, rain and isolated storms persist in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the South of Minas in the first half of the day, but then the instability subsides and the weather even improves in several points.

Why is the risk of storms high?

MetSul’s assessment is that the performance of the low pressure center will bring a high risk of storms in the Center-South of Brazil. The combination of warmer air at low levels of the atmosphere with very low atmospheric pressure will provide the formation of very charged clouds, with great vertical development, capable of generating severe localized phenomena such as hail of varying sizes and gales.

The storms will still bring very intense rain and a large number of lightning in some points, which will result in very high precipitation accumulations in a short period capable of causing flooding and flash floods. Volumes from 30 mm to 50 mm are possible in just one or two hours in some municipalities.

How to consult the maps

All rain maps in this bulletin, and others on temperature, hail risk, wind, humidity, atmospheric pressure, frost and snow, among other variables, can be consulted at any time by our subscriber (subscribe here) at maps section. Model projections update two to four times a day, according to each simulation. In the maps section, it is also possible to consult MetSul’s very high resolution WRF model.