See which technologies you will only find on the iPhone

Entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs have managed to succeed by offering unique benefits that no other company has. Relying on the ability to bring together the greatest innovations in the world, the Big Apple, as it is recognized, provided what the public needed: a smart cell phone that brings together tools capable of making everyday life more practical and fun.

Discover the main features of the iPhone

iOS system

The integrated system with greater fluidity and simple interface, which makes it easier to reach audiences such as seniors and those who have never used a smartphone. The apps are fast and responsive, offering several tools that help you organize your day-to-day. When purchasing a new model, the device receives updates for 7 years, receiving constant improvements.

security barriers

The Apple Store, which offers all popular applications such as social networks and other applications, receives special attention when it comes to security. The steps that a developer needs to go through to make a program available for the iPhone involve numerous criteria, reducing the chances of data leakage by malware and even theft.

Facetime and iMessage

Despite facing competition from WhatsApp and Google itself, these two features are widely used by WhatsApp users. iPhone. Facetime is still synonymous with video calls, which can be requested quickly, just by searching for the contact. Both remain excellent options for quick and easy communication.

does not have bloatware

iPhones do not offer bloatware, those apps that are already installed on modern cell phones associated with Android. Therefore, it features more internal storage volume and fewer errors. In this case, even Apple apps can be uninstalled at any time.

Apps work best on iPhone

Due to the security system, developers choose Apple cell phones to test their creations. In this way, the main digital tools began to adapt more easily to iOS, supporting the first versions before all brands.

Apple ecosystem

Computers, tablets and other smart devices can be integrated into the cell phone easily. This ensures the transmission of files and updates in real time much more efficiently. MacBook, iPad and Smart Watch easy integration share the same iCloud.

excellent cameras

The iPhone’s image processing makes thousands of influencers who work making content in digital media prefer the device. The 8K recording, ease of editing and the cinematic mode of the iPhone 13, turned the smartphone into a true professional device.