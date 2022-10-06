See who voted for whom in the third formation of the Roça of A Fazenda 14 – A Fazenda 14

The third rock The Farm 14 formed with a lot of fire in the hay! The seat is visibly divided and this was reflected in the vote, which had only two pawns receiving votes last Tuesday night (4).

Farmer Vini indicated Alex Gallete straight to the hot seat and the two had a new clash during the moment. Then, Iran took the black flame of the Lampião do Poder and handed André Marinho the Green flame. The singer had the opportunity to exchange a pawn from Baia for one from headquarters, and took Bárbara Borges, putting Deborah Albuquerque in her place.

The voting began and Deolane’s allies voted for Shayan, criticizing his positions and the punishments he took on Tuesday (4). “Group B” also organized and voted for Tiago, claiming a strategic choice.

But it was in the last vote that everything was defined, when Iran Malfitano opened the black flame and chose to vote with a weight of two instead of earning R$ 5 thousand by not voting. The actor justified his decision and voted for Tiago Ramos, which put the pawn on the second bench of Roça.

In the pull of Baia, the soccer player chose Deborah Albuquerque to occupy the third place in the hot seat. Finally, Rosiane Pinheiro was left once again in Resta Um and secured the last spot. The pawn vetoed Deborah from the Farmer’s Race, and will compete with Alex and Tiago for the redneck crown on Wednesday night (5).



