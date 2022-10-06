Separated from Maiara, Zor tries to get a bouquet at João Bosco’s wedding

Since the beginning of the year, when Fernando Zor and Maiara started dating again, the chances of a marriage were debated, even without a certain date. After a series of separations and returns, the most recent ending in September, the singer has been showing his single phase on social media.

However, the artist, who, as far as is known, is not in a relationship with anyone, carried out an unusual scene: he tried to catch the bouquet during João Bosco’s wedding.

The images taken during the moment awaited by many, show the countryman among other party guests, jumping and fighting for the bouquet thrown by Monique Moura. See the photos in the gallery below.

photo-Fernando-Zor Fernando has been single since September and makes a point of showing it on social mediaManu Scarpa / Brazil News photo-Fernando-Zor Singer was one of the godparentsManu Scarpa / Brazil News Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in early 2019joao valentine ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (9) The singers broke up in a few months and then got back together again. Several times, they continued this back and forthPlayback / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (8) In one of the reconciliations, Maiara dropped several indirections for Fernando to ask her to marry him, which did not happen- until the beginning of 2021reproduction ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In February 2021, after a lot of yo-yoing, Fernando and Maiara took a Romanesque trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with the marriage proposal, and she accepted.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (7) In September 2021, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, Fernando’s jealousy put an end to the six-month engagement.Disclosure ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (10) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced reconciliation.joao valentine Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (6) On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced her breakup with the singer and vented on Instagram. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the countrywoman about what she would have won as a year-end giftPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (5) Fernando, in turn, expressed his denial of the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind”, he told Léo Dias. The statement caused outrage from fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”Leo Franco / Agnews Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (4) In March 2022, however, Maiara and Fernando were caught shopping together in São Paulo.Playback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (3) According to Léo Dias, the singers are together and imposed rules so that, this time, the relationship works. For this, the two should prioritize discretion, without taking to the media love, disaffection, pain, declarations, exchanges of affection in public or important dates.Playback / Instagram 0

The wedding of the riding champion and João Bosco was celebrated in Belo Horizonte and was attended by several celebrities, including Vinícius, the groom’s duo, Fabiano Menotti and Barbara Evans.

The bride’s entrance surprised everyone with a special touch: she entered the ceremony on horseback.

