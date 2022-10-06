Sérgio Sacani explains how the James Webb telescope can help advance society

The international space telescope James Webb represents an advance of astronomy world. Launched just under a year ago, the device has already captured several images that show the reality of our universe in a way that we never saw before. However, with so many problems in the Earthit is difficult to see how these studies can help society evolve as a whole. Therefore, the TV Cultura website talked to Sérgio Sacani to talk about it.

Graduated in Geophysics from the University of São Paulo, Master in Petroleum Science and Engineering from the University of Campinas and PhD in Geosciences from the University of Campinas, Sacani owns the Space Todaya website, blog and scientific news channel, mainly focused on astronomy, astronautics, astrophysics and physics. It is currently the largest astronomical community in Brazil. He also has his podcast, the Endless Science.

(Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

How can James Webb help society?

In exclusive interviewthe digital influencer explains that many advances may be the result of development process necessary for their studies, not their results in itself. He also says that these innovations are called “spin off“: “And the spin-off of space exploration. You develop a series of technologies which later have utility in our practical life.”

“From the practical side of our life, he is already helping. Maybe people don’t know, but today a operation in view of people, in the eyes, who need a very high degree of precision to be able to adjust the retina and everything, and that degree of precision was only achieved with James Webb. ‘Oh, but why?’ because for you align the mirrors of it, which is divided into 18 segments – all aligned and working as one – you have to use a very high precision laser system to align and adjust it. So with this systemthe staff saw that there was a application in view operations. Here in Earthin the eye of the human being”, completes Sacani.

To exemplify in more terms palpablehe cites mechanisms developed for the motorsport that are used in popular cars: “Today, we have the cars hybrids, which have that electrical combustion part. THE electrical part it comes from the development that was made in formula 1. Space technology seems far of us, but she It’s in our life and we don’t even realize it.”

In addition to the practical side, there is the scientific. For the researcher, the telescope “is very important” then “can solve many questions” by helping scientists understand “how the first stars and galaxies formed in the universe”.

(Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter, the ERS 1386 team, and A. Pagan)

goals and expectations

The main objective of James Webb is to discover how the first galaxies in the universe formed. For this, it is essential that the telescope can identify rays infrared. “How much more far away you look in the universe, due to your expansiona light of things that are very far away are redshifted. This we call Doppler effect. To be able to observe this, you need a telescope that works in the infrared. James Webb was designed for this. he will arrive closer – that we can reach today – from start of the universe”, says Sacani.

According to the astronomy enthusiast, the universe went through a phase called reionization: “He was when atoms started to come together and emit light for the first time. There they must have begun to form the first stars and the first galaxies, and James Webb can see that. So that would be his main objective.” It is worth remembering that the period fits the theory that points out that the big Bang it was the event that created the universe.

Sacani also emphasizes that “another major objective is to study the exoplanet atmosphere. When a planet passes in front of a star, light from the star passes through the atmosphere and is filtered chemical elements, and James Webb has equipment that can show all this light decomposed, so you know what the chemical composition is. Through this, one of the great goals of James Webb is to try to find such a biosignaturewhich would basically be the discovery of life elsewhere in the universe. He has this ability, and these are the two main things what astronomers want.”

Despite the excitement of astronomers, the content producer does not rule out the possibility that James Webb change the way people see the universe. “Do we we got the measurements wrong all this time or is there something that, in all this time, that we do’nt know and is it influencing?”, he asks.

He still remembers the “Hubble’s constant“, which measures the expansion speed of the universe. In the current accounts of scientists, the results differ when they are compared, makes the area “a great question“. “Does it have a new physics to be discovered? will we we measured wrong and there is something that during all this time we did not know? So there are things that James Webb can help with, and it can be worrisome. Imagine if he discovers that there is a new physics acting in the universe, and then we have to rewrite everything to explain this”, notes Sacani.

(Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

Images already released by James Webb

The international space telescope had already translated translated sounds from the captured images and released photos of the first planet. outside the solar systemas well as from Jupiterin Mars it’s from Neptune. An image was also taken of the IC 5332galaxy located at 29 thousand light years away gives Milky Way. By the position of the celestial body, it is possible to observe it “head on”, which facilitates the studies.

“For me, that part of studying the most distant galaxies it’s one of the things more interestingreally”, says Sacani. “Hubble, which was the most advanced equipment until then (…) James Webb has already managed to go deeper into the history of the universefurther”, he justifies.

“There is a group that studies this area of ​​the most distant galaxies and another that observes these areas more here in the Solar system (…) They are different areas, hard to say which is more important. I think there will be much more ahead”, he concludes.

(Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST and PHANGS-HST Teams)

Also read: Can voters who did not vote in the first round vote in the second?