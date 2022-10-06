Sesau tracked people who had contact with Emei’s student who contracted monkeypox

After a student at an Emei (Child Education School) tested positive for monkeypox, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) screened people who had contact with the child to detect other possible infections. In addition, the Prefecture reported that all guidelines and protocols to be adopted were passed on to school servers.

“Sesau reinforces that all guidelines regarding patient isolation, tracking of contacts and information to be passed on to the school have already been made, and there is no need for doubts or questions about the health of this child and those who study at the same school”, he informed. in note.

According to Sesau, the child showed the first symptoms on September 21 and was immediately placed in isolation.

According to a bulletin released this Wednesday (5), there are 26 active cases of the disease and four probable cases in Mato Grosso do Sul. In Campo Grande, most cases are found, with 95 confirmed and 13 currently active.

Men are the majority of those diagnosed with the disease, representing 87.3% against 12.7% of women. And people aged between 20 and 39 form the profile of confirmed cases.

Children from zero to 9 years old represent only 3.7% of confirmed cases, and 9% in the range of 10 to 19 years old. In 90% of confirmed cases in the state, patients had skin rashes, being the most frequent symptom. The first confirmed case of the disease in Brazil was on June 8. In Mato Grosso do Sul, confirmation of the first infected was more than a month later, on July 15, in Campo Grande.