Shares of Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4), Tim (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3) close down with fight over mobile asset prices

Oi’s shares (OIBR3;OIBR4) erase part of the gains accumulated in recent days, given the impasse between the company and the three largest telephone operators in the country: TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro. OIBR3 shares closed down 6.98%, at R$0.40, while OIBR4 fell 3.33%, at R$0.87.

The market reacted to a legal dispute over the sale of Oi’s mobile assets, which has intensified in recent days. The buyers claim to be entitled to a discount of R$ 3.186 billion on the acquired assets. According to them, Oi would have used operational and financial parameters different from those provided for in the contract for the sale of the mobile network.

TIMS3 shares fell 1.47% to R$12.04, while VIVT3 dropped 2.55% to R$40.09.

Buyers want to pay less for Oi Móvel

The sale of assets was agreed at R$ 16.5 billion, amount subject to adjustments. TIM, Vivo and Claro won Oi Móvel in an auction held in December 2020. The operation was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in April this year. Dotal, the purchasing companies had already withheld R$ 1.44 billion, equivalent to eventual adjustments.

By claiming they are entitled to a greater discount, the companies now want Oi to reimburse another R$ 1.73 billion. As the companies did not reach an agreement, TIM, Vivo and Claro took the matter to the B3 Arbitration Chamber.

Arbitration is a type of conflict mediation considered faster than a judicial process. But the issue has not escaped the judiciary. On Monday (3), Oi obtained an injunction to receive R$ 1.53 billion from the buyers. The decision was made by Judge Fernando Viana, from the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, the same as the judicial recovery of Oi.

In a material fact, Oi detailed that, of the amount of R$ 1.52 billion, R$ 515.56 million would be paid by Vivo; R$342.7 million by Claro; and R$669.53 million by TIM. According to the injunction, companies have 48 hours, from the publication of the decision, to deposit the amount in an account linked to the judicial recovery process. But Oi will not be able to use the resources until there is a decision by B3’s arbitration.

In response, TIM, Vivo and Claro filed a request in court to suspend the injunction. The companies’ lawyers justified that the injunction in favor of Oi could cause serious damage to the company’s shares on the stock exchange and its investors.

Court fight is negative for actions

“The arbitrage was expected as another chapter of this imbroglio, and the outcome of this should drag on for longer”, wrote the analysts of Levante Ideia de Investimentos. They explain that obstacles in such negotiations are normal. But they believe in negative market reactions, due to Oi’s history in recent transactions.

Levante cites the sale of Unitel in Angola, an operation that dragged on for more than a year. “We do not expect that the dispute between the companies will be decided by an injunction of a judge of first instance in the business court, with the arbitration court being the most likely destination for the resolution of the case”, says the analysis.

Credit Suisse assesses that an arbitration process could take several months to complete. This is negative for buyers of Oi’s mobile assets, if they need to keep R$ 1.5 billion deposited in an account linked to judicial recovery.

“This situation should serve as an incentive for interested parties to reach an amicable agreement,” reads the Credit report.

For Fabiano Vaz, an analyst at Nord Research, in the fight with the other telecoms, Oi is harmed by two points. “Oi cannot use the amount withheld, and this will put pressure on the company’s cash. This is a very negative point from a financial point of view”, says Vaz.

The analyst also recalls that the sale of Oi Móvel is an operation of great importance within the judicial recovery plan. “The judge will not give a conclusion on RJ because of this, which is not favorable for the company, and consequently, for its actions”.

Vaz believes the fight shouldn’t be resolved so quickly. “For Oi, all the time lost with this fight is bad and the actions will reflect that, there’s no way around it”, he concludes.

BTG Pacutal lowered OIBR3’s buy recommendation to neutral. The target price is now R$ 0.40. O downgrade is a reflection of the delay in concluding the sale of assets, which “hurts” Oi’s cash, in the analysts’ view. BTG also highlights other challenges such as higher cost of capital, ClientCo’s lower growth estimates and worse-than-expected results from the debt renegotiation with Anatel.

“It is possible that, between what Oi needs to receive in arbitration, minus what it has to

pay to migrate, there is a surplus that could be used to pay off part (or all) of the

company’s debt with Anatel (we estimate the NPV of this debt at R$5.0 billion)”, says the bank’s report.