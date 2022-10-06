She-Hulk Finally Brings Back One of Marvel’s Most Beloved Heroes

Jennifer Walters receives a very special visitor in the penultimate episode of the series…

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is entering its final stretch, with just one more episode to go. However, its penultimate chapter finally brought something that everyone wanted to see since the first trailers for the series were released: the appearance of the demolisher.

In the plot of the episode, titled “Croaking and Jumping“, we see Jennifer Walters facing Matt Murdock on court. Jennifer is defending the frogmanwho is suing the stylist Luke Jacobsondefended by Murdock, for having made a supposedly “defective” uniform.

After a series of events, the Frog-Man decides to kidnap Luke and make him create a functional suit, and this causes Matt and Jennifer to team up, this time as demolisher and She-Hulk, and try to infiltrate the villain’s base of operations. It’s even there that we have some very interesting references to the Man Without Fear series in Netflix.

First, we can hear a part of the soundtrack from John Paesano, which was used as the main theme of the solo hero series. Later, Daredevil and She-Hulk clash over how best to stop several of the Toad’s henchmen, as the Man Without Fear believes more in stealth, while the Jade Giant breaks everything in her path.

That’s when Daredevil ends up confronting several henchmen in a dimly lit hallway, which fans will remember as a hallmark of the series. Marvel/Netflix — so much so that all three seasons of demolisher have a sequence of type.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, it has been confirmed that the presence of the demolisher at the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not take into account the events of the hero’s solo series, so that Daredevil: Born Again is being treated as a reboot. However, it remains to be seen if this will actually be maintained or if the events of the series Netflix at some point they will be treated as canon.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes airs on Thursdays at the Disney+.

