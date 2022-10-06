Lívia Andrade and Barreiros petal are at the epicenter of a fight that lasts for some years. It all started after Lívia started to get involved with Marcos Araújoex-husband of Petal. The current pawn of farm 14 came to accuse the former spouse of abuse and Lívia came out in defense of the beloved.

This Wednesday (5), the mother of Petal, Eunice Barreiros, took to social media to defend her daughter from the criticism that the digital influencer has received for her participation in Record’s reality show. In the mother’s speeches, the matriarch even criticizes Lívia Andrade and mentions the former son-in-law.

“All participants do something that we agree or not, but it is a way of playing, each one knows the game he is playing. When gossip sites have a comment saying that the Livia you’re right, I get a lot shockedbecause you are blaming my daughter for everything she went through“, said Eunice in the stories of Instagram.

“Now say that the Livia you’re right? That she went up to defend a coward, who did everything she did, and had no courage to come here to see him. So, Lívia was not canceled by Pétala, it was because of the attitude she took to defend the guy who abandoned the sonsassaulted his ex-wife, and he is a Holy“, continued.

“I honestly can’t believe people think someone should go through what she went through just because of a reality. Because, let’s say, she’s making some mistakes. They are in there, everyone is in the heat of emotion, playing, reaching the final of The farm. I’m sorry, I can’t agree with that. THE Petal never canceled Lívia, never spoke ill of her“, he reiterated.