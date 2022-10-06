Shipyard will create 6,000 jobs to build new platform

Jurong Shipyard: P-82 will have floating oil production, storage and transfer system



| Photo: Kayke Fabiano



With a billion-dollar investment, Petrobras closed an agreement with the Jurong Shipyard, located in Aracruz, for the construction of the P-82, a platform ship, which, in the 2023-2026 triennium, should create up to 6,000 jobs.

The Espírito Santo company is a subsidiary of the Asian group Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, from Singapore. The unit that will be built next year is classified by Petrobras as one of the most modern in the world. The FPSO-type vessel will have a floating oil production, storage and transfer system.

The platform ship is expected to be one of the largest operating in the global oil and gas industry, with a capacity to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to 12 million m of gas, in addition to store more than 1.6 million barrels.

P-82 will be the tenth platform to be installed in Búzios (RJ), which has the largest deepwater field in the world and will have a total of 11 platforms.

Petrobras expects that, by the end of the decade, the region will produce 2 million barrels a day. Currently, the average is 600 thousand barrels. The platform goes into operation in 2026.

Ricardo Pessanha, Secretary of State for Innovation and Development (Sectides), says that carrying out a project of this size by a company from Espírito Santo is very important for the image of Espírito Santo in relation to other states in the country.

“They are professionals from the State, from areas that are often not valued, and who will now be responsible for a construction of this level. It makes us proud and puts us at a high level of competitiveness,” she says. He emphasizes the satisfaction with the work that he claims to move an important industrial chain.

Durval Freitas, founding engineer at DVF, says that most of the parts that make up the ship must be produced here. “It’s like a lego, the pieces will later be complemented”, he says. The professional points out that works of this size are new in the state.

The platform will have “digital twins” technology, which consists of the virtual reproduction of the platform to enable remote simulations and tests, before its entry into operation, to ensure the success of the operation.

Sought by the report to comment on the news, Jurong did not comment.

Singapore group in the process of merging

Two of Singapore’s largest oil and gas companies are in the process of merging and will soon become a combined entity.

With the agreement, Keppel and its shareholders own 56% of the company’s shares and Sembcorp 44%.

Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel, said that “the signing of the agreement is a strategic milestone for the offshore and maritime sector”.

According to her, the two leading companies in Singapore have joined together to create a stronger player to compete more effectively in the midst of the energy transition.

Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, President of Sembcorp Marine, believes the combined business will have the experience and capability to accelerate the pivot towards growing opportunities in the renewable energy sector.”

He said companies are looking to contribute to significant projects around the world that address the growing need for greener and cleaner energy solutions.

Renan Palmer Martini, coordinator of business and operations, says the focus of the merger is that by 2030 the corporate society will simplify business and sharpen the focus on providing solutions for sustainable urbanization.

He also informed that Keppel has plans for Brazil. A contract between the Singapore company and Petrobras was closed in the amount of BRL 14.5 billion for the construction of the P-83, scheduled to be delivered in 2027.