Shooting at Sobral School: Police Investigate How Teenager Gained Access to CAC Gun Used to Injure Students in Ceará | Ceará

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará, Sandro Caron, reported that the Civil Police are investigating how a 15-year-old teenager had access to the weapon used to wound three schoolmates in Sobral, Ceará, this Tuesday (5) . The weapon is registered to a Collector, Marksman and Hunter (CAC), and the connection between the person responsible and the teenager has not yet been detailed.

The student injured three students at a state school, where he also studies. The victims and the suspect are in the 1st year of high school. One of the injured is hospitalized in serious condition.

“He claimed at first to the police that the weapon belonged to his father, only that this weapon is registered in the name of a sports shooter and thus, both the father of the apprehended minor and the sports shooter were taken to the Civil Police in Sobral, since now the next step is to clarify the issue of this weapon”, said the secretary.

“How did it end up in the minor’s hand, how did it end up in the minor’s house, since it was registered under someone else’s name”, commented Caron.

The secretary also said that the teenager’s father has a criminal record. “He has a few criminal records for the crime of theft, but what is now being ascertained is whether someone else, in some way, perhaps even through the internet, has stimulated the minor. But I want to make it clear: so far there is no indication that another person has stimulated, induced the practice of crime”, reinforced Caron.

“Both the father of the apprehended teenager and the sports shooter were taken to the Civil Police in Sobral so that we can now investigate how this weapon ended up in the minor’s house, how the minor ended up having access to this weapon”, he added.

“The Civil Police also carried out the seizure of computers and media equipment used by the teenager to identify whether someone else somehow encouraged him to do this. and also in relation to this weapon, how it ended up in the teenager’s hand”.

1 of 2 Student being rescued after being shot by a colleague at a school in Sobral, in the interior of Ceará — Photo: Reproduction Student being rescued after being shot by a colleague at a school in Sobral, in the interior of Ceará – Photo: Reproduction

The 15-year-old shooter studies in the same classroom as the three victims, where they are in their 1st year of high school. The student had gone to class at normal hours, bringing books and school supplies. The school guard didn’t notice that he had a gun hidden under his school uniform. At around 10 am, he fired the shots that hit his classmates.

The Secretary of Education of Ceará (Seduc) regretted what happened and informed the Regional Coordination for the Development of Education (Crede) 6, responsible for the region, immediately adopted the necessary measures to help the victims and trigger the police work.

“The three students were taken to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Sobral and their families are being welcomed by the Regional Coordination team, which includes a social worker and a psychologist”, said Seduc.

Also according to the Secretariat, the portfolio has constantly reinforced actions aimed at the safety of the school environment, both in physical and psychological terms. In addition, the Education Secretary, Eliana Estrela, is traveling to Sobral to monitor the situation and provide the necessary support.

The student had gone to class at normal hours, bringing books and school supplies. The school guard didn’t notice that he had a gun hidden under his school uniform. At around 10 am, he fired the shots that hit his classmates.

Police say bullying led to shootings

2 of 2 Police officers captured the student who shot three classmates at a school in Sobral – Photo: Reproduction Police officers captured the student who shot three classmates at a school in Sobral – Photo: Reproduction

According to the commander of Raio (a special group of the Ceará Military Police), the Shooter told police he was bullied, and for that reason he shot the three classmates at school. The version was reinforced by secretary Sandro Caron.

“Raio’s teams promptly managed to arrest the student at his residence, with the pistol used in the crime,” said the police officer.

In a post on social media, Governor Izolda Cela reported that she received, with sadness and concern, the news of what happened at the school.

“I determined a quick response from our security forces, including the origin of the weapon used in the crime. The State Education Department is also providing the necessary support to the school community and families. We continue in prayer for the full recovery of our students”, he said. Izolda.