Simone Tebet declares support for Lula in the 2nd round

The MDB presidential candidate, Simone Tebet, 52, announced this Wednesday (Oct 5, 2022) support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round electoral dispute against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ). In 2016, Tebet went to the Senate tribune and made a harsh speech against the then federal government of the PT and Dilma Rousseff.

In a speech made at a hotel in São Paulo this Wednesday, the senator from Mato Grosso do Sul justified her decision to support Lula.

“Although I maintain the criticism I made of the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, especially in his last days of campaign, of calling for himself the useful vote, which is legitimate, but without presenting his concrete proposals for the real problems of Brazil, I will cast my vote on him because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the Constitution, which I do not know in the current president”he said.

Tebet reinforced the statement given on Sunday (Oct 2), after the announcement of the election results, when he said that his decision “was taken”. She stated that she heard pleas from friends and allies to stay neutral in the presidential race.

“At this very serious moment in our history, to omit myself would be to betray my trajectory in public life. […] I will not cancel my vote. I will not vote blank. Neutrality cannot be omitted.”declared.

According to the emebedista, her intention in launching her candidacy was “build an alternative to this confrontational situation”. He stated that he reiterates his criticisms of the 2 candidates running in the 2nd round, but declared that “what is at stake is much greater than each of us”.

The senator said that she had lunch with Lula and presented ideas and projects to the PT. mentioned “Fiscal responsibility as a means of achieving the social”.

Tebet highlighted 5 points:

education : help municipalities to eliminate waiting lines for children aged 3 to 5 years, in addition to implementing full-time technical secondary education with the States and rewarding young people who complete the training with a savings of R$ 5,000;

: help municipalities to eliminate waiting lines for children aged 3 to 5 years, in addition to implementing full-time technical secondary education with the States and rewarding young people who complete the training with a savings of R$ 5,000; health : zero the queues for exams, consultations and surgeries delayed due to the pandemic, increasing the transfer to the SUS (Unified Health System);

: zero the queues for exams, consultations and surgeries delayed due to the pandemic, increasing the transfer to the SUS (Unified Health System); solve the household indebtedness especially those earning 3 to 5 salaries;

especially those earning 3 to 5 salaries; sanction law that equal pay between men and women that perform the same functions;

that perform the same functions; plural ministrywith men, women, blacks and people with disabilities, having as requirements: competence, ethics and willingness to serve Brazilians.

“It is now up to them the words in relation to these requests made”, he added. Simone Tebet also signaled that she will participate in Lula’s campaign: “Until October 30th, I will be on vigilante street. My cry will be for the defense of democracy and social justice”.

In the 1st round of the general elections, held on Sunday (Oct 2), Tebet ranked 3rd among the 11 candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, with 4.16% of valid votes.

His decision to support Lula does not reflect the MDB’s alignment in the election. The acronym released its state directories to support whoever they prefer in the 2nd round of presidential elections. The re-elected governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, declared support for Bolsonaro’s re-election.

Here is the full text of the speech:

“MANIFEST TO THE BRAZILIAN PEOPLE



“I presented my candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in the face of a country divided by hate speech, ideological polarization and a dispute for power that did not present concrete solutions to the real problems of the Brazilian people. My intention was to build an alternative to this confrontational situation, which does not reflect the soul and character of our people.

“The polls have spoken. The Brazilian people made their voice heard. The rite of the Constitution, which is now 34 years old, was fulfilled. Democracy won. I had 4,915,423 votes, for which I thank you from the bottom of my heart for each one of them.

“I learned, throughout my political life, that you don’t fight just to win, but to defend projects, spread ideas, light the way, plant good seeds for a collective harvest.

“The voter opted for 2 rounds.

“In the face of everything we have witnessed in Brazil in recent times and the climate of polarization and conflict that marked the 1st round, I am not authorized to leave the streets and squares, until the sovereign decision of the voter is materialized.

“The truth has always been my companion, it will not be now that I will abandon it. I criticized the 2 candidates who will compete in the 2nd round and I continue to reiterate my criticisms. But, for my love for Brazil, for democracy and for the Constitution, for the courage that never abandoned me, I apologize to my friends and comrades who begged for neutrality in this second round, worried that they are about the possible loss of some political capital, to say that what is at stake is much greater than each of us.

“I will vote with my reason as a Democrat and with my conscience as a Brazilian. And my conscience tells me that, in this very serious moment in our history, to omit myself would be to betray my trajectory of public life, since when, at 14, I asked my mother for permission to go to the streets to fight for Diretas Já. It would be dishonoring the history of my father’s public life and historic men in my party and my coalition. I will not cancel my vote, I will not vote blank. Neutrality cannot be omitted.

“There is a Brazil to be immediately rebuilt. There is a people to be gathered again. Gathered in diversity, once (and always) our greatest wealth, now crushed by all kinds of discrimination.

“At this point, a rant: what is the point of going to our churches, proclaiming our faith, if we are not able to preach the gospel and respect our neighbors in our homes, at our work, on the streets of our homeland?

“In the last 4 years, Brazil has been abandoned in the fire of hatred and disagreements. Denial delayed the vaccine. The gun took the place of the book. Iniquity has bent hope. The lie hurt the truth. The conciliatory ear gave way to the angry voice. The concept of humanity was replaced by that of lovelessness. Brazil is back on the hunger map. The budget, once public, necessary to serve the people, became secret and private.

“For all this, even though I maintain the criticism I made of the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, especially in the last days of the campaign, when he made the mistake of calling for himself the useful vote, which is legitimate, but without presenting his proposals for the real problems of Brazil, I will cast my vote in him, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the Constitution, which I do not know in the current president.

“My support is not by membership. My support is for a Brazil that I dream of being for everyone, inclusive, generous, without hunger and without misery, with quality education and health, with sustainable development. A Brazil with structural reforms, which respects free enterprise, agribusiness and the environment, with cheaper food, employment and income.

“My support is for projects that I defend and ideas that I hope to see accepted. Among many that I consider important, I highlight 5, always having fiscal responsibility (fiscal anchor) as a means to achieve social:

“1. education: helping municipalities to eliminate the queues in early childhood education for children aged 3 to 5 years and implement, in partnership with the states, technical high school, with full time and connectivity, guaranteeing a savings of R$ 5,000 to the young person who completes school medium, as an incentive for our young people to return to school;

“two. health: zero the queues for surgeries, consultations and exams not performed during the pandemic period, with resources transferred to the SUS;

“3. solve the problem of household indebtedness, especially those earning up to 3 minimum wages per month;

“4. enact a law that equalizes wages between men and women who perform, with an equivalent curriculum, the same functions. This project has already been approved by the Federal Senate and is currently at a standstill in the Chamber of Deputies;

“5. a plural ministry, with men, women and blacks, all having competence, ethics and the will to serve the Brazilian people as requirements.

“Until the 30th of October, I will be on the streets, vigilant. My cry will be for the defense of democracy and social justice. My prayers, for a peace campaign.

“Thank you!”

