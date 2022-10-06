Simone Tebet, third in the elections, declares support for Lula in the second round | Elections 2022

The defeated MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, announced this Wednesday (5) support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential election.

In a statement, Simone stated that:

criticizes Lula, but recognizes in PT ‘commitment to democracy’

friends asked her for ‘neutrality’, but she decided not to omit

hopes that the PT campaign will incorporate five proposals it has presented, including the composition of a ‘plural’ ministry and savings for young people who complete high school

will be on the streets until the 30th of October and who is praying for a ‘peace campaign’

The announcement of support for Lula was made in a hotel in São Paulo. Simone Tebet was in third place in the vote held last Sunday (2). The emedebista received 4.9 million votes (4.16%).

“Although I maintain the criticism I made of the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, especially in his last days of campaign when he made the mistake of calling for himself the useful vote, which is legitimate, but without presenting his complete proposals, I will deposit in him my vote because I recognize in him his commitment to democracy and the Constitution, which I don’t know in the current president. My support will not be by adhesion. My support is for a Brazil that I dream of being for everyone”, said Simone Tebet.

Lula, who is trying to return to power, will face current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the vote scheduled for the 30th. In the first round, Lula was ahead of Bolsonaro. The PT candidate received 57.2 million votes (48.43%) while the PL presidential candidate received 51 million votes (43.20%).

Earlier this Wednesday, the MDB – the party for which Simone is a senator – announced the decision to release its members to manifest “according to their consciences”, that is, allowing support for Lula, Bolsonaro or neutrality.

In the speech, Tebet said he hoped that five proposals from the Emedebista government plan would be taken over by the PT campaign. According to her, the ideas were presented to Lula during lunch this Wednesday. “It is now up to them to have the floor regarding these requests made,” she said.

The senator stated that she had asked the PT candidate to include proposals that aim to eliminate the queue of vacancies in daycare centers and schools for children, the implementation of full-time technical secondary education, the proposal to save R$ 5,000 for graduates in medium, eliminate the line of procedures in health and increase transfers to the Unified Health System, solutions for the indebtedness of families, sanction a law that proposes equal pay between men and women and the commitment to a “plural” ministerial composition.

“My support is for projects that I defend and ideas that I hope to see accepted. Among the many that I consider important, I highlight five always having fiscal responsibility, a fiscal anchor, as a means of achieving the social”, he said.

The parliamentarian also declared that she will be on the streets during the second round. “Until October 30, I will be on the street, vigilant. My cry will be for the defense of democracy and social justice. My prayers, for a peace campaign,” she said.

She apologized to friends who urged her to adopt a neutral stance in the second round, but said that to omit would be “betraying” her trajectory in public life.

“I apologize to friends and comrades who begged for neutrality in this second round, worried that they are about the possible loss of some political capital, to say that what is at stake is much greater than each of us. and with my conscience as a Brazilian. And my conscience tells me that, in this very serious moment in our history, to omit myself would be to betray my trajectory of public life”, he said.

The emedebista also said that, in the last four years of Bolsonaro’s government, the country was “abandoned at the stake of hatred and disagreements”. And she recalled the delay in purchasing vaccines against Covid-19.

“Denial delayed the vaccine. The weapon took the place of the book. Iniquity made hope bend. The lie hurt the truth. The conciliatory ear gave way to the angry voice. The concept of humanity was replaced by that of lack of love. to the map of hunger. The budget, previously public, necessary to serve the people, has become secret and private”, he declared.

Simone Tebet also said that the support she gives to the PT candidate is not “by adhesion”, but “for an inclusive, generous Brazil, without hunger and without poverty, with quality education and health, with sustainable development. A Brazil with reforms structures that respect free enterprise, agribusiness and the environment, with cheaper food, employment and income”.

Simone Tebet and Lula sealed the alliance against Bolsonaro at a lunch this Wednesday in São Paulo at the house of former senator Marta Suplicy, who has worked for PT and MDB.

Before, the emedebista met with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice on the ticket headed by Lula. The two took a picture holding up Tebet’s government plan.

In February, even before being made official a candidate by the MDB, the congresswoman from Mato Grosso do Sul had already said, in an interview, that in a possible second round between Lula and Bolsonaro – who were already leading the polls of voting intentions – the candidate of the PL would not have your vote.

2 of 2 Tebet during a meeting with the vice-presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin in São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Tebet during a meeting with the candidate for vice president Geraldo Alckmin in São Paulo – Photo: Disclosure

Simone Tebet started the election campaign in fourth place in the polls. The Ipec, for example, showed the emedebista with 2% in August.

Her candidacy was the result of an alliance between MDB, PSDB and Citizenship. Podemos later announced support.

The center acronyms tried to present the parliamentarian as the name of the third way, an alternative to the polarization between former President Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro – leaders in the uprisings.

With the beginning of electoral propaganda, participation in hearings, campaign events, and the good performance in debates on TV, the emedebista jumped from 2% to 5%, tying with Ciro Gomes in the polls. In the first round, she overcame the pedestrian.

During the campaign, Simone Tebet said that, if elected, she would give transparency to the so-called “secret budget”, would remove expenses with science and technology from the spending ceiling, and create a program to pay scholarships of R$ 5 thousand for students who completed the high school.

Elections 2022: Who is Simone Tebet

Elected senator in 2014, Simone Tebet is 52 years old and has contested her first presidential election. She is from Três Lagoas (MS) and the daughter of a traditional politician in the state, Ramez Tebet, who died in 2006.