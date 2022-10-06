Smart TV to watch the World Cup: models up to R$3,000

Just over a month before the Qatar World Cup, which starts on November 20, many people are planning to watch the Brazilian football team matches and have already thought about switching TVs to receive friends and family at home. .

The increasingly modern devices with various features can leave many people in doubt when choosing one.

Analyzing image quality, response time and noise reduction are important when purchasing a television.

It is also important to understand the technology of the device: LED, OLED, QLED, 4K are some features that smart TVs offer.

Equipment with 4K quality helps improve the experience of watching matches, for example.

If you want to know more about smart TVs, check out our selection of models below:

Smart TV 55″ 4K UHD – LG

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,683.12

Do you keep losing the remote? This model is ideal for you as it has the ThinQ feature that allows you to control functions with your voice. The HDR (“High Dynamic Range”) indicates the number of colors each pixel uses. Thus, the image on the screen is more faithful to the real, with more brightness and contrast.

Smart TV 50″ 4K UHD – Samsung

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,780.00

Are you going to gather the crowd in the outdoor area to watch the games? This model weighs only 10 kg and is easy to transport. With 50″ and very thin edges, even those who are seated further away can see the screen. 4K technology makes the game more exciting, with rich details and vivid colors.

Smart TV 50″ 4K LED – Samsung

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,458.99

Brazil’s second match in the World Cup will be at 1 pm, when the sun is breaking. If you are going to be outdoors, this model will help you a lot. It has technology that ensures better sharpness and color enhancement, regardless of the lighting of the place. It’s the end of the famous reflection on the screen.

Smart TV Pro 50″ LED 4K UHD – LG

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,529.00

Want to hear the cheers of the crowd? This model has two 20W audio channels that enhance the sound and make you feel in the stands. And with the ThinQ feature, you can control the volume via voice command. The TV has 4K technology, which makes the image closer to reality.

Smart TV 50″ 4K LED – Always

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,199.90

This is a more basic (and cheaper) smart TV model, but it does its job very well. With it, you can watch football matches in 4K quality. The highlight is its Android TV operating system and connection via Bluetooth, which allows full integration with smartphones.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

A tip: do you usually shop online? By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil for R$ 14.90 (the first month of trial is free).