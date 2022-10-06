‘Some good things are coming’

Aline Borges said goodbye definitively to Zuleica from “Pantanal”, with the end of the recordings of the soap opera, which will have its last chapter aired next Friday (the 7th). And the character was left behind with a radical transformation in the look of the actress: she is blonde!

Aline shared videos with the process of change in the beauty salon and warned: the new look is already the announcement of a new character.

“To play new roles, it’s important to get into character! Understand who the person is, what their habits are and what they look like. For that, it is necessary to undergo a transformation. And to bring my next character to life and prepare for this new cycle, I teamed up with @lorealpro_education_brasil and brand ambassador @vivi_siqueira to make a big transformation and take the first step towards this adventure. I present to you, an Aline LOIRA!”, he wrote on his Instagram.

Aline Borges and her blonde curls Photo: Reproduction

The outcome of Zuleica is already known: after the death of Tenório (Murilo Benício), the long-suffering woman will find love and peace in the arms of the scammer Eugênio (Almir Sater).

“I was dying to share this news with you!!! Today I’m closing a beautiful cycle in Pantanal, saying goodbye to Zuleica, this character who brought me so many learnings, and opening new paths, because very good things are coming!!”, said Aline.

