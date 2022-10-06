Son of Dira Paes steals the show by ‘invading’ interview with Ana Maria

Reproduction/Globoplay – 10/6/2022 Ana Maria Braga and Dira Paes

Dira Paes was surprised this Thursday (6th) while being interviewed by Ana Maria Braga, on Globo’s “Mais Você” program. The actress was commenting on the last scenes of the soap opera “Pantanal”, where she plays Filó, when her son, Martin (6), invaded the live crying.

The child ran to hug her mother during the live interview and Ana Maria Braga called the break for Dira to calm her son down. The reason? Longing. “Guys, wait a minute, now there’s a child crying. It’s a cat, that’s all. Mom, right? Come, but you can’t cry [disse para o filho]. See what the life of an actress is like? All live”, said Dira, while Martin appeared on TV.

“Tell us about him now. A character like that cannot appear in real life”, replied Ana Maria. “Wait I’ll give him some water”, completed Dira, leaving the screen. “Do it like this, I’ll take a break. It’s real life, I’ll be right back”, pondered Ana.

On the way back from the break, Dira explained the situation. “I already gave him a kiss, it was a lack of a mother. I wanted to know why he couldn’t see me and they were arresting him. Now he’s great here”, she delivered.

Thinking here of Dira Paes live and her son crying… I take my hat off to these women who have to work outside… and still raise children… I heard that she is already recording another Globo project in Pará… it’s very busy… women are super heroines — THOUSANDEUCOMMILTEUS? (@mariaduddamel) October 6, 2022

Excited, Ana Maria Braga thanked Dira Paes for the moment of affection on national television. “You gave me a gift. Your gaze changes. I know that you are now by your side and well (…) thank you, Martin, you stroked my mother’s and grandmother’s heart”, she added.