South Korean drawing master dies at 47

The South Korean artist Kim Jung Giresponsible for the ultra-detailed drawings of comics such as Tiger the Long Tail, SpyGames and McCurry NYC 9/11died at age 47.



According to a statement posted on Kim’s Instagram, the artist was at an airport in Paris when he began to experience chest pains. He was hospitalized, but died shortly after of a massive heart attack.

Interested in art since childhood, Kim entered a fine arts school when he was just one year old, undergoing years of training that led to the refinement of his impressive technique.

In addition to the comics he worked on full-time, Kim has signed several variant covers for DC and Image Comics, for titles such as Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman and motherlands.

In 2020, the South Korean participated in the CCXP Worldsteaching a drawing class – remember.

