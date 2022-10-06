SP judge limits land purchase by Asian business group

Judge Valdeci Mendes de Oliveira, of the 4th Civil Court of Marília (SP), granted an injunction to demand that the Bracell business group, from Singapore, which operates in the production and industrialization of eucalyptus pulp, respect the limit established by law for the purchase of Brazilian lands by foreigners.

reproductionSão Paulo judge limits land purchase by Asian business group



The decision was made in a public civil action in which the Brazilian Agribusiness Association and the Association of Sugarcane Planters of the Middle Tietê accuse the Bracell Group of disrespecting the legislation (Law 5,709/1971) that allows the purchase of up to 10% of rural land by foreign companies.

According to the associations, the Bracell Group would have exceeded the limit of 10%, in at least three cities in the state of São Paulo in the Marília region: Vera Cruz, Oriente and Álvaro de Carvalho. According to the records, Bracell would be occupying 32.7% in Oriente, 11.8% in Álvaro de Carvalho and 10.9% in Vera Cruz.

The associations pointed to abuse in the conduct of the Bracell Group and defended the “need to establish and guarantee a balance between foreign investment and national sovereignty”. The judge considered the legal requirements and the probability of the rights invoked by the plaintiffs to be present.

“As the issues brought to the judicial debate are linked and related to national sovereignty, with the social function of property, with the food chain and security, with the socioeconomic structure and the environment, and considering the principles of reasonableness and proportionality provided for in article 8 of the CPC, strong in article 2035, single § of the CC in the sense that no convention or contractual clause will prevail when it contradicts public order precepts such as those established in the aforementioned Code to ensure the social function of property and contracts”, he said. .

In the decision, the magistrate also considered the limits imposed by Law 5.709/1971 for the acquisition and lease of rural land by foreigners: “At present, the purchase and sale and lease of land by foreigners in Brazilian territory is limited to 1/4 of the area of ​​each municipality, and within that restricted space, each nationality may obtain or hold a maximum of 10% of that territory”.

The judge also pointed to indications of the adoption of an “abusive and/or illicit corporate structure” to justify the granting of the injunction. Thus, the Bracell Group is prohibited from acquiring new rural properties, under penalty of a fine of R$ 1 million for each new legal transaction entered into in violation of Law 5,709/1971.

“For now, it is not the case of granting an injunction to oblige the defendants to dispose of or terminate contracts already made according to the request of the plaintiffs, and it is necessary to wait for the contestation in the dispute”, concluded the magistrate. In a statement, the Bracell Group stated that all its activities “are in accordance with current legal regulations”.

Process 1015442-58.2022.8.26.0344