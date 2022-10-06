SP: PT kills Bolsonaro friend after political discussion on the coast

A voter of the former president and PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, hit several stab wounds in a supporter of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, on the afternoon of last Tuesday ( 4), in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, causing his death.

The case came to light this Wednesday (5), and the suspect in the crime was arrested for intentional murder. The motive for the murder, according to witnesses heard by the police and by the suspect himself, was a political argument.

The investigation reveals that the accused is Luiz Antônio Ferreira da Silva Santos, a PT supporter, and the victim is José Roberto Gomes Mendes, who was stabbed and did not survive his injuries. O R7 tries to locate the defense of Luiz Antônio Ferreira da Silva Santos. As soon as it manifests itself, the content will be added to the report.

According to the Civil Police of Itanhaém, there was an argument inside the house between the two. After getting into a fight, the victim received several blows from a white weapon, in this case, a knife, and could not resist. The death was confirmed by the Samu doctors who were at the scene.

The Military Police confirmed the information. In a statement, the corporation said that security agents were called to respond “to an occurrence of aggression through the use of a white weapon. [faca]”.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a 52-year-old man lying on the ground and with several injuries to his face, back and neck, caused by a sharp object.

The officers then managed to arrest a 42-year-old man, who said he was a friend of the victim and that they lived together. According to the aggressor, the friend had the knife and, at the time of the confusion, he himself fell on the weapon.





Politics and Murders

This is not the first time that a political discussion has ended in death in Brazil this year. In July, the criminal police officer Jorge Guaranhosupporter of Bolsonaro, murdered the then treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Marcelo de Arruda. The crime took place on the PT’s birthday party.

Guaranho entered the place of the party and shot several times at the PT, who retaliated. The criminal police officer was hit but survived his injuries. He was indicted for doubly aggravated murder — for clumsy motive and for causing common danger to those present at the scene of the crime.

Two months later, in September, a supporter of President Bolsonaro killed a supporter of former President Lula on a rural property in the municipality of Confresa, in Mato Grossoon the night of the 7th of September — the day on which Brazil’s Independence is celebrated.

According to the Civil Police, the discussion was initiated by political issues, as informed by the suspect, who is 24 years old. He was arrested in flagrante delicto, and the arrest was converted into preventive (with no term) by the Judiciary.







Read the full note from the PM (Military Police):



“PRESS RELEASE:



29th INTERIOR MILITARY POLICE BATTALION

In order to respond to a request for information from this renowned press, the Twenty-ninth Battalion of the Military Police of the Interior, through its Social Communication Section, informs that on October 4, 2022, around 3:00 pm, Military Police of the 2nd Cia of the 29th BPM/I were called to attend to an occurrence of aggression through the use of a white weapon (knife), by Avenida Santo André, Nova Itanhaém, Itanhaém, by the place the team located a 52-year-old man, ground with several injuries to the face, back and neck, caused by a sharp object, and his death was confirmed by the SAMU medical team, in a continuous act, the Military Police detained a 42-year-old man, who reported being a friend of the victim and both lived together, that there was an argument between them due to differences of political opinions, and that the victim was the one with the knife, and at the time of the disagreement it fell on her. The detained individual was taken to the Itanhaém General Investigations Police Station, where the occurrence is being prepared, other facts will be investigated by the Civil Police.

Itanhaém, October 04, 2022.





NEY ALEXANDRE CECCONELLO

Lieutenant Colonel PM Commander”