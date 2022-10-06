Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – OPEC and its allies decide to cut their production by 2 million barrels a day, in an affront to US President Joe Biden and Europe. In Brazil, the Bolsonaro government asks Petrobras (BVMF:) to ignore international price adjustments, at least until the end of the second round of elections. The flow of US labor market data continues with weekly jobless claims as more aggressive talk from the Federal Reserve stabilizes after a sharp correction. The European Central Bank publishes the minutes of its latest meeting and Germany’s economy continues to slow. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s deposition is delayed and Twitter’s shares fall further from the agreed acquisition price.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, October 6th.

1. OPEC+ despises Biden and Europe with big production cut to protect Russia

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has rallied with Russia to support oil prices, ordering a production cut of 2 million barrels a day starting in November, despite mounting pressure from the US.

The move is a reaction to signs of weakening demand from a slowing world economy, but it is also a clear signal to the US and Europe that the world’s biggest oil producers have no interest in punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of its territory.

The real reduction in production is expected to be closer to 1 million barrels a day, according to analysts, as most of OPEC (and Russia) is already producing below their quotas. As such, the measure has the effect of sparing Russia any loss of market share as Western sanctions begin to hamper its production.

The move comes as gasoline prices are rising again in the US, just a month before the midterm elections. US inventories of oil and gasoline also dropped surprisingly last week.

2. Petrobras is pressured not to change its prices

Trying to reduce the difference in votes in the electoral race, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) team pressured Petrobras so that the state-owned company did not make any readjustments until October 30, when the second round vote for the presidency takes place. In the first round, Bolsonaro ended up in second place, behind former president Lula.

The government’s request was released by the G1 portal and confirmed by Estadão. The pressure on the oil company would have intensified after OPEC+ announced a cut in its production starting in November, which should lead to an increase in oil on the international market.

The reduction in fuel prices in recent months is part of Bolsonaro’s political strategy, but according to the price parity policy, Petrobras should pass on the increase in oil import costs to the national market.

At 8:24 am, the EWZ (NYSE:) ETF was down 0.24% on the US premarket.

3. US stocks open lower

US equity markets are set to open lower again after an attempted rally quickly lost steam on Wednesday, casting new doubts on the market’s underlying strength.

At 8:25 a.m., futures were down 0.50%, while futures were down 0.51% and 0.44%, respectively, with Tesla shares down 1.1% premarket, weighing on the last two.

All three cash indices ended about 0.2% lower on Wednesday, after the and the Institute for Supply Management, both of which indicated plenty of momentum still in the economy.

Elon Musk’s scheduled deposition at the request of Twitter’s lawyers was delayed, after the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:) agreed to proceed with the acquisition of the social media company for the starting price of $54.20 per action. However, the judge overseeing the trial requested by Twitter noted that neither side has sought to end the litigation, suggesting that Twitter’s board continues to keep Musk’s feet on fire until he actually sees his money.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include the oil and gas sector, which will balance the positive implications of the OPEC+ move against a disappointing overnight upgrade from Shell (NYSE:) (LON:), which fell in Europe after warn that the third quarter results would not match the exceptional second quarter results.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:), Tilray (NASDAQ:), McCormick (NYSE:) and ConAgra (NYSE:) are all due to report results before the opening.

4. Unemployment insurance claims kept close to the six-month minimum

The week’s labor market data series continues with the release of weekly at 9:30 am, which should have risen modestly from last week’s six-month low of 193,000.

The monthly survey for September will also be released at 8:30 am and will likely extend a string of year-over-year gains in layoffs.

Whether any number will have a material impact on the is unclear. Both the Atlanta Fed chairman and his San Francisco counterpart repeated again that more rate hikes will be needed to tame , with Bostic in particular explicitly warning against betting on an early central bank ‘pivot’.

The has leveled off after some sharp losses in recent days.

of Chicago and the Governor of the Fed are also expected to speak later.

5. The minutes of the ECB will be published

The European Central Bank will publish the minutes of its latest policy meeting, which should shed more light on Frankfurt’s enthusiasm for higher interest rates as the downturn in the eurozone economy becomes increasingly serious.

The Eurosystem’s central banks are now openly warning of a recession, although the ECB preferred not to recognize this risk in its latest forecasts in September.

for August, a forward-looking indicator for the euro zone’s largest economy, did little to improve the outlook, posting its biggest drop in five months. There was a crumb of comfort from a major upward revision to the July numbers, however, as supply chain bottlenecks eased.