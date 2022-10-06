STF decision guarantees exemption from income tax on alimony

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided to maintain the Income Tax (IR) exemption on alimony. Confirmation was unanimous. The government should stop collecting R$ 1.05 billion per year with the decision. The discussion on the topic began in December last year.

The dispute between the Union and the pensioners it has been going on for seven years, as it started in 2015 and only ended recently. By maintaining the exemption, the loss of government revenue should be R$ 6.5 billion. That’s because pensioners who had the money collected can ask for the return of the values ​​of the last five years.

IR exemption on alimony

The data were released by the Federal Revenue. In June, the STF understood that the person responsible for the pension uses his own income, already taxed, to fulfill the obligation. In this way, alimony should not represent an income, but rather a part of the income to be given to the dependent.

In this way, the pension is not understood as an increase in assets, so it should not be taxed. The way it is done, it can be considered a double taxation. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which represents the government, requested that the STF define from when the end of the collection should start to take effect, in an attempt to prevent the Federal government have to return the amounts collected in the last five years.

According to calculations, the estimated fiscal impact is more than R$ 6 billion. With the embargo being rejected, pensioners can ask for their money back. The good news is that, after the decision, those who pay child support will no longer need to pay the Carne Leão every month. Not to mention that the income will no longer be considered taxable on the tax return. Income tax.

