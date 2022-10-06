STF hits the hammer on alimony tax

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined, accordingly, the decision that exempt from income tax (IR) of the amounts received in the alimony. In this way, the dispute between the Union and the pensioners that lasted about seven years came to an end.

The IR exemption on alimony was decided in June by the STF. However, on September 30, all 11 Supreme Court justices rejected an appeal in which the Union claimed obscurity and sought to soften the STF’s decision.

In addition to the Government no longer collecting income tax via carnê-leão from now on, people who receive alimony will have the right to claim back the income tax paid on pensions received in the last five years.

What will happen from now on

The direct consequence of the decision taken by the STF is to exempt alimony from the IR, both for those who receive them and for those who pay them. Therefore, the feeders will not lose the right to deduct the amounts paid for having declared income tax.

Beneficiaries will no longer need to collect the tax monthly through the carnê-leão, and the holder of the declaration where the pension is declared will no longer have an increase in their IR at the time of the annual adjustment.

Furthermore, the amounts will no longer be declared as Income Received from Individuals/Abroad, but as Exempt and Non-Taxable Income. The IRS should probably create a new item on the declaration form to add information aimed at alimony.

How to recover the IR paid in the last five years

The Federal Revenue will still manifest itself on the process to refund the IR paid on alimony in the last five years. To date, their systems are not yet prepared to treat these benefits as exempt income.

If the IRS does not comment by the end of the year, experienced lawyers guide the taxpayer to ratify the IR 2018 declaration to certify the right to reimbursement.

Image: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels.com